Headlines — March 23

News

Russia’s alleged use of first hypersonic missile in combat downplayed by US military and allies

Russia’s defense ministry claimed its military used hypersonic missiles against an underground ammunition warehouse as well as a fuel depot during the country’s fighting in Ukraine last weekend, reportedly marking the first-ever use of the new type of weapon in combat.

Russian air force action increases despite flood of antiaircraft missiles into Ukraine

The expansion comes after Ukraine shot down numerous aircraft early in the war and despite the United States and its allies sending thousands of man-portable air-defense systems, or MANPADS, to Ukraine.

Capitol riot suspect who fled to Belarus granted asylum, state media says

A man on the FBI’s wanted list for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has been granted asylum in Belarus, the country’s state media reported March 22.

Business

How a contracted supply chain is challenging the Space Development Agency’s open competition model

The Space Development Agency wants to maintain open competition for future satellite development contracts in a way that strengthens its industrial base, but an agency official said today that ideal is proving more difficult than expected.

Patria vehicle scores highest in Slovak armored-vehicle acquisition race

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ has announced Patria’s AMVXP armored vehicle obtained the highest score in the tender to modernize the country’s outdated fleet dominated by Soviet-designed machines.

NATO wants a say in 5G standardization talks

NATO’s technical agency wants to make sure it has a say in ongoing 5G standardization talks to ensure the critical technology can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Defense

An independent commission will review the military’s suicide prevention efforts

Despite more than a decade’s worth of effort to prevent suicides among service members, the numbers continue to rise, including a 16-percent jump during 2020.

Armor brigade workload may dramatically increase if Ukraine crisis holds

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston faced a math problem when fielding questions at a town hall for families of deployed 3rd Infantry Division soldiers Wednesday evening: how many armored brigade combat teams does the Army have, and how many does it need?

US Navy considers alternatives to unmanned boats with missiles

The U.S. Navy is nearly done assessing whether to put missile tubes on an unmanned surface vessel, comparing the idea to other options for getting missile launchers out to sea.

Veterans

Many VA workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, but few have been fired

Four months after the deadline for Veterans Affairs workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus, about 40,000 staffers remain unvaccinated but only a few have been fired for refusal, department officials said March 22.

Plan to drop thousands of caregivers from Veterans Affairs program put on hold

The move is a stunning turnaround for the department, which for months has maintained the moves are necessary.