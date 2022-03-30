Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Olin Winchester LLC, Oxford, Miss., was awarded a $145,000,000 fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract to manufacture .38 caliber, .45 caliber, and 9mm ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-D-0009).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $19,628,500 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging the Humboldt Bay Bar, the mouth of the Columbia River and the Lower Columbia River. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,628,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-22-C-0009).

Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $122,724,111 firm-fixed-price, fixed-quantity contract for KC-135 horizontal stabilizers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a six-year two-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Missouri and Oklahoma, with an April 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Okla., (SPRTA1-22-F-0058).

Ontic Engineering and Manufacturing Inc., Chatsworth, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $17,624,558 requirements contract for spare parts used in multiple weapons systems. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is California, with a March 27, 2027, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4A5-22-D-0002).

McRae Industries Inc.,* doing business as McRae Footwear, Mt. Gilead, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $15,547,338 modification (P00012) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D-1034) with four one-year option periods for combat temperate weather boots. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a March 29, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $92,500,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5116) for AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent efforts for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build 20. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $959,459 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $89,432,169, firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Mustin (DDG 89) fiscal 2022 depot modernization period. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Mustin (DDG 89). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $95,201,563. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $65,912,200 (73.7 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,485,155 (19.6 percent); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,034,814 (6.7 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $6,034,814 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website. Competitive proposals were received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-21-R-4485. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4485).

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., is awarded an $86,927,066 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0358) for design-build for Hurricane Sally recovery work at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The work to be performed provides for interior and exterior storm repairs for 41 facilities. The maximum dollar value, including the base year and five options, is $97,126,576. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $86,927,066 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under a multiple award construction contract with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity. (N62470-19-D-8025)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Scottsdale, Ariz., is awarded a $49,889,282 contract modification under an existing sole-source, indefinite-quantity, indefinite-delivery production contract (N00039-18-D-0002) for the continued procurement, manufacturing, testing and delivery of AN/USC-61(C) Digital Modular Radio (DMR) systems, High Frequency Distribution Amplifier Group (HFDAG) components and engineering services. DMR is a modular, software reprogrammable radio system with embedded cryptography that provides all radio frequency (RF) to-baseband and baseband-to-RF conversion functions required for United States naval line-of-sight, beyond line-of-sight and satellite communications systems. This action will allow for the execution of emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract. Specifically, this action will allow the government to continue procuring hardware and services that fill an unanticipated need, within the scope of the contract but exceeding the originally estimated quantities. The proposed contract action will increase the ceiling values of existing firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee line items by $49,889,282, increasing the current contract value from $186,087,426 to $235,976,708. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual delivery orders. Shipbuilding and conversion, Navy; and other procurement, Navy funds will be placed on contract with a production delivery order issued after award of the contract modification. Work will be performed in Scottsdale, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. This is a sole source acquisition subject to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó one source or limited sources. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, awarded the contract action on behalf of the Navyís Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,602,004 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0074). This modification increases scope to procure special tooling and special test equipment in support of next generation capabilities for F-35 air vehicle full rate production Lots 15 and beyond for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Goleta, Calif., (82 percent); and McKinney, Texas (18 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,217,264; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,217,262; FMS customer funds in the amount of $5,750,100; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,417,378 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $10,157,493 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00021) to an order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope and exercises options to procure various material modification kits and special test/tooling equipment necessary to support various modifications and retrofit efforts on F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $87,858; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,743,810; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,518,940; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $45,785; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $4,082,549; and FMS funds in the amount of $678,551 will be obligated at the time of award, $45,785 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

KJS Support Services JV LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $8,849,878 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62473-18-D-5606. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year 3 for base operating support services at the Naval Air Facility El Centro. Work will be performed in El Centro, Calif. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $34,595,455. The option performance period is from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program funds; fiscal 2022 Defense Commissary Agency account funds; fiscal 2022 family housing funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2022 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $5,849,878 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task order issued during the option period. No funds will be obligated at time of award of the modification. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded an $8,504,189 firm-fixed-price order (N0042122F0146) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042121G0005). This order provides for completing the development, implementation, test, and certification of advanced waveform integration capabilities integrated into AN/ARC-210 (V) Gen5A and Gen6 radios formally released operational flight program and crypto sub-systems software. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,504,189 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

AMEC/Wood, City, State Blue Bell, Penn., (FA8903-18-D-0001); Enterprise Engineering, Anchorage, Alaska (FA8903-18-D-0002); AECOM, Los Angeles, Calif., (FA8903-18-D-0003); Argus, Overland Park, Kansas (FA8903-18-D-0004); Burns & McDonnell, Kansas City, Mo., (FA8903-18-D-0005); CJW Ventures, Lynchburg, Va., (FA8903-18-D-0006); GTP Consulting Engineers Inc., Duluth, Ga., (FA8903-18-D-0007); HDR, San Antonio, Texas (FA8903-18-D-0008); Pond Co., Peachtree Corners, Ga., (FA8903-18-D-0009); Robert and Co., Atlanta, Ga., (FA8903-18-D-0010); Stanley Consultants Inc., Austin, Texas (FA8903-18-D-0011); Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Ill., (FA8903-18-D-0012); and Weston Solutions Inc., Chester, Penn., (FA8903-18-D-0013), have been awarded an $82,000,000 ceiling increase to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. This increase will facilitate additional capacity to order engineering design and engineering support at Defense Logistics Agency fuels locations. Work will be performed in locations to be determined at the task order level and are expected to be completed by March 1, 2026. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

JE DUNN Construction Co., Kansas City, Mo., has been awarded a $59,856,775 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to previously awarded contract FA8903-19-C-0021 for repair of the Cadet Chapel at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The contract modification provides for labor, materials and costs to contain, abate and clear the remaining envelope areas of the chapel which have since been discovered to contain asbestos beyond the originally-envisioned scope of work. Current demolition work uncovered additional asbestos in pockets and seams throughout the chapel previously unobservable and inaccessible without significant demolition to the structure. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by June 5, 2026. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of modification award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $220,217,569. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, has been awarded a $19,235,179 firm-fixed price contract for North Warning System Fixed Wing Airlift services. This contract provides for all personnel, services, equipment, tools, supervision and direct materials necessary to support the North Warning System. Work will be performed in locations across Canada, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This contract is the result of a direct award. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,757,103 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (FA4890-22-C-0008).

*Small business