Headlines — March 30

News

Russia has fired ‘multiple’ hypersonic missiles into Ukraine, US general confirms

The stunt, likely meant to intimidate Ukraine and allies, has not had the effect Moscow intended.

400 Marines deploy in Eastern Europe as part of US response to Ukraine war

Three Marine Corps aviation units have joined more than 10,000 U.S. troops mobilized to Eastern Europe and Germany in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Department.

Eight Green Berets quietly disciplined after Afghan prisoner’s beating death

Eight Green Berets received letters of reprimand after a criminal probe into the death of an Afghan prisoner finally closed in 2021. A translator accused the Green Berets of brutally beating the prisoner during an interrogation on Oct. 22, 2018. Hours later, the prisoner was dead from blunt force trauma.

Russia, first in the headlines, is Pentagon’s No. 2 challenge

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is dominating the news, but the Biden administration’s new defense strategy makes clear China is still the Pentagon’s top focus.

Business

Turkey wants to buy up to 100 South Korean tank engines

Turkey is negotiating the purchase of up to 100 South Korean-made engines and transmissions to power its first indigenous tank in the making, the Altay.

Canada picks the F-35 in fighter replacement competition

Canada plans to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s. The government has budgeted about CA$19 billion (U.S. $15 billion) for the purchase.

Anduril taps former Pentagon acquisition official to bolster international business

The Pentagon’s former acting head of acquisition has joined the California defense and security technology firm Anduril to broaden its international business.

Boeing announces new leadership at defense unit

Boeing announced March 28 Ted Colbert, who heads Boeing Global Services, will take over the companyís $26 billion defense unit at the end of the week.

Turkish Aerospace develops supersonic target drone

A Turkish state-controlled firm claims it has developed a supersonic target drone, which is undergoing flight testing.

Connecticut offers $75M in tax incentives to Lockheed biz

Connecticut will provide up to $75 million in tax incentives to Sikorsky under an agreement that will keep the helicopter maker’s headquarters in the state for the next two decades, Gov. Ned Lamont said March 28.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Audit clears Finnish F-35 buy amid rising spending on pandemic, Ukraine

A budgetary analysis by Finland’s Ministry of Finance has determined that the government’s $10 billion buy of 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets can be funded from within the Finnish Defense Force’s (FDF) established annual income and expenditure framework.

Defense

Missile Defense Agency seeks $9.6 billion in FY23 budget

The Missile Defense Agency’s $9.6 billion fiscal 2023 request seeks to expand regional and homeland defenses against increasingly complex and capable missile threats, according to budget documents released by the agency March 28.

Project Convergence 2022 will focus on both Indo-Pacific and European scenarios

In its third year, the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence demonstration will focus on both the Indo-Pacific and European theaters while tackling how to fight with future capability at a larger scale, according to Col. Tobin Magsig, special assistant to the commander of Army Futures Command.

New challenges await Army units at the National Training Center

Most soldiers who trekked out to the Army’s premier training center in the deserts of Fort Irwin, Calif., in the past two decades saw a lot of IEDs and hasty ambushes.

Air Force ‘would buy more F-35s’ if resources allowed, plans and programs chief says

Budget compromises driven by the need to modernize two-thirds of the nuclear triad forced Air Force leaders to cut planned purchases of F-35s in 2023 to just 33-15 fewer than it bought in fiscal 2022 and 27 fewer than 2021, said Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, the service’s deputy chief of staff for plans and programs.

Navy boosts funding for air operations and flight hours in new budget request

The Navy wants to increase flying hours and spend an additional $1.4 billion on air operations in the next year, according to the fiscal 2023 budget request released March 28.

Veterans

Senate leaders promise vote on expanding benefits for burn pit victims

The sweeping bill has been stalled in the Senate over concerns related to cost and potential workload burdens on Veterans Affairs workers.

Five VA facilities chosen to start service dog program for veterans with PTSD

The Department of Veterans Affairs released its plan March 29 to launch a canine training pilot program for eligible veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.