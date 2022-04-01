Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Ind., (N0001919D0012 P00014); and Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Va., (N0001919D0013 P00017), are awarded a $222,012,360 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of up to 18,000 AN/SSQ-125A series production sonobuoys for the Navy. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all modifications is not-to-exceed $222,012,360, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. ERAPSCO will perform work in De Leon Springs, Fla., (69 percent); and Columbia City, Ind., (31 percent), while Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Va., (90 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (10 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $99,939,947 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance, as well as logistics support services for the Navy F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, E-2C, and F-16A/B/C/D aircraft. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122D0093).

MIG GOV LLC,* Virginia Beach, Va,, is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-bid-build wet utilities construction, repairs, and replacement projects at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, NSF Dahlgren, and Naval Support Activity Annapolis. The work to be performed provides for wet utilities system construction and repair tasks in support of Naval Research and Development Establishment commands and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington National Capital Region sites. Work will be performed in Maryland (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Washington, D.C. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum guarantee for the contract. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three proposals received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0012).

Pensacola Bay Support Services LLC, Cape Canaveral, Fla., is awarded a $24,133,485 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N69450-18-D-2013. The contract modification provides for the exercise of Option Period 4 for base operating support services under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla.. This option period is from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $123,620,117. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $19,174,873 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the option period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

CAPE Environmental Management Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $18,653,096 task order (N6274222F0126) for services to implement supplemental dredging of soft sediment removal at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The work to be performed provides for dredging, enhanced natural recovery, monitored natural recovery, and treatment with activated carbon amendment material of Pearl Harbor sediment. The maximum dollar value is $18,653,096. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2022 Commander, Navy Installations Command funds in the amount of $18,653,096 are being obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order is a single award action against the Small Business Remedial Action Contract, a cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract where one offer was received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-1807).

MVL-Bromgrove JV LLC,* Lansing, Mich., is awarded a $13,857,314 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008422F4264) under a multiple award construction contract for replacement of fire protection foam system at Facility 410, Tanks 1-11, at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. The work to be performed provides for a new fire alarm system, performing hydro tests, leak tests, and functional testing and commissioning. Work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2022 working capital (DoD) funds in the amount of $13,857,314 are obligated on this award and does not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity (N40084-21-D-0082).

NJS JV LLC,* San Jose, Calif., is awarded $11,729,505 firm fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N40080-19-D-0306. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 2 for regional custodial services at various Navy installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The work to be performed provides for all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to perform custodial services. Work will be performed in Maryland (85 percent) and Virginia (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $40,229,505. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,646,858 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $4,337,341 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Washington Public Works Department, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Thalle Construction Co. Inc., Hillsborough, N.C., was awarded a $212,998,962 modification (P00003) to contract W912P5-21-C-0015 to exercise all remaining options related to the construction of the Kentucky Lock Downstream Monoliths contract. Work will be performed in Grand Rivers, Ky., with an estimated completion date of May 17, 2027. Fiscal 2010 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act civil works construction funds in the amount of $212,998,962 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity.

Konecranes Nuclear Equipment Services, New Berlin, Wisc., was awarded a $17,549,971 modification (P00003) to contract W912EK-21-C-0038 for the Mississippi River Basin, Mississippi Bridge crane and bulkhead lifter replacement at lock and dam numbers 18, 20, 21 and 22. Work will be performed in New Berlin, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2024. Fiscal 2022 supplemental operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,549,971 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Red Eagle JV, Coweta, Okla., was awarded a $14,758,514 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build construction of the Department of Veterans Affairs food service center at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock, Ark.. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $14,758,514 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-22-C-6002).

Claene Group LLC,* Charleston, S.C., was awarded an $11,800,774 firm-fixed-price contract for program management and financial expertise. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 defense working capital funds in the amount of $11,800,774 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0013).

Defense Logistics Agency

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a maximum $88,465,620 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, hybrid-type contract with cost-reimbursable no-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee line items for warehouse and distribution support services at DLA Distribution, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. A task order for the first ordering period (SP3300-22-F-5017) for an estimated $13,144,804 was also executed at the time of award. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland and Utah, with a March 31, 2027, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn., (SP3300?22?D?5002).

OFD Foods LLC, Albany, Ore., has been awarded a maximum $47,239,200 fixed-priced with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for turkey breakfast skillets. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Oregon, with a March 29, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE3S1-22-D-Z243).

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

RELX Inc., Miamisburg, Ohio, was awarded a $10,058,160 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to previously awarded blanket purchase agreement task order HS002119A0001 HS002119F0009 to exercise an option for continued access to the LexisNexis Continuous Evaluation / ProMonitor solution which provides public records holdings that include third party data, data analytics, risk scoring, and alerting for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Work will be performed in Miamisburg, Ohio. This option period will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2022 defense working capital, and operations and maintenance funds. The period of performance for this option is March 28, 2022, through March 27, 2023. This contract modification brings the cumulative value of this order to $37,059,920. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

* Small business