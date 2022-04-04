Headlines — April 4

News

US sending additional $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon notified Congress on April 1 that it is sending Ukraine an additional $300 million of warfighting equipment that includes laser-guided missiles and drones.

Ukrainian helicopters raid oil depot in Russian city: reports

A pair of Ukraine’s Mi-24 “Hind” helicopters have reportedly made a daring raid more than 20 miles into Russia, destroying an oil depot in the southern city of Belgorod on April 1, according to Russian officials and open source reports.

Ukraine aims high with request for F-15 and F-16 jets. Here’s why it probably won’t happen

Ukraine is asking for more modern F-15 and F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and western allies that it says could be pushed into the fight against Russia within weeks, but experts say the proposal is unlikely and unrealistic.

Business

US Army picks L3Harris and Thales for radio modernization

The U.S. Army recently selected two companies to furnish voice and data radios as part of a broader effort to move away from aging assets and better secure military networks and communications.

Are U.S. hypersonics moving fast enough? | Actionable Intelligence

Is the U.S. plan to develop hypersonic weapons moving in the right direction, or do we even need these weapons at all? A look at the state of the American plan.

Turkey and Italy hint at return to SAMP/T air defense efforts

Statements by the leaders of Turkey and Italy last week raised the possibility of the former procuring the SAMP/T air defense system — an effort that has been frozen for some time now.

New arms purchases for Eastern Europe|Defense Dollars

The Czech Republic is looking to add a slew of new helicopters in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and new information on what caused a B-2 stealth bomber to skid off the runway in fall 2021.

Defense

New US Navy and Marine task force gives military a boost in the Mediterranean

A recently formed U.S. 6th Fleet task force is putting into action a new Marine Corps concept that calls for small “stand-in forces” to play key roles in carrying out reconnaissance missions at sea, military officials said April 1.

Army suicides hit new post-9/11 peak in 2021

The active duty Army marked a grim milestone April 1 as a Defense Suicide Prevention Office report revealed that the service suffered more suicides in 2021 than any other year since the Sept. 11 attacks.

US Navy wants long-range missiles, more maintenance money in wish list

The U.S. Navy would not buy more ships if it were given more money in fiscal 2023.

Faulty trim kept KC-46 emergency exit door from opening

A problem with the trim on the KC-46A Pegasus’ over-wing exit doors kept it from being able to open, which could have hindered passengers’ ability to escape during an emergency.

Air Force seeks more than $5B to shore up outdated infrastructure

An Air Force report submitted to Congress in March noted that the 2,200 pieces of major equipment — those worth more than $250,000 — used in the Air Force’s three main repair shops average 16 years old.

Veterans

Why it took the Army almost 57 years to recognize a captured US soldier as a ‘prisoner of war’

The soldier was held captive for almost two weeks in 1965.

Veterans’ unemployment drops to lowest level in three years

Veterans’ unemployment in March fell to its lowest level in three years as the American economy continued to show signs of recovery from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.