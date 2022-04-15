Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Addon Services LLC,* Warren, Mich., (W912DY-22-D-0045); Ahtna Infrastructure and Technologies LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912DY-22-D-0046); Reliance Construction Management Co.,* Wake Forest, N.C., (W912DY-22-D-0047); Silver Mountain Weston JV LLC,* Idaho Falls, Idaho (W912DY-22-D-0048); Bhate Environmental Associates Inc.,* Birmingham, Ala., (W912DY-22-D-0049); CMS Corp.,* Bargersville, Ind., (W912DY-22-D-0050); GSINA-Pacific JV LLC,* Flemington, N.J., (W912DY-22-D-0051); Magna JV,* Leesburg, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0052); MVL USA Inc.,* Lansing, Mich., (W912DY-22-D-0053); Sea Pac Engineering Inc.,* Los Angeles, Calif., (W912DY-22-D-0054); Southeastern Industrial Barlovento JV,* Destin, Fla., (W912DY-22-D-0055); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., (W912DY-22-D-0056); Fluor Federal Solutions LLC, Reston, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0057); Herman Construction Group Inc., Escondido, Calif., (W912DY-22-D-0058); John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, Md., (W912DY-22-D-0059); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0060); Siemens Government Technologies Inc., Reston, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0061); Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc., Blue Bell, Penn., (W912DY-22-D-0062); EXP Federal Inc., Chicago, Ill., (W912DY-22-D-0068); Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Mass., (W912DY-22-D-0069); and Weston Solutions, West Chester, Penn., (W912DY-22-D-0070), will compete for each order of the $450,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build capabilities in support of the Facility Repair and Renewal program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 80 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 12, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $7,815,883 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Common Avionics Architecture System procurement. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0200).

Defense Logistics Agency

Ashland Sales and Services Co., Inc., Olive Hill, Ky., has been awarded a maximum $16,488,900 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1465) with four one-year option periods for men’s long sleeve dress shirts. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky and Georgia, with an April 15, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $8,070,516 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s dress trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with an April 11, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1544).

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $13,600,000 sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00029) under the previously awarded Aegis Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. The total value of this contract modification is $13,600,000. This in scope modification increases the ceiling on Contract Line Item Number (CLIN) 0012. This CLIN and contract modification will be incrementally funded at time of award. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. The total value of the contract increases from $576,115,279 by $13,600,000 to $589,715,279. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,700,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $10,802,192 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001917F0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification exercises options to procure 359 Primary Bleed Air Pressure Regulator (PBAR) valves in support of the Environmental Control System PBAR and Shut Off Valve Improvement modifications to the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Windsor, Conn., (80 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (12 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,802,192 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business