fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

NASA’s X-59 is back in California after critical ground tests in Texas

by Matt Kamlet
The X-59 is lowered to the ground at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, Calif., following a crane operation to remove it from the back of its transport. (NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes)
The X-59, NASA’s quiet supersonic experimental aircraft, has arrived back at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, Calif., following several months of critical ground tests in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ground tests on the X-59 were done to ensure the aircraft’s ability to withstand the loads and stresses of supersonic flight – or flight at speeds faster than Mach 1. The vehicle’s fuel systems were also calibrated and tested at Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth facilities. With its return to California, the X-59 will undergo further ground tests as it approaches full completion of its development and continues to make progress on its way to first flight.
The X-59 is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without producing the typically loud sonic booms that occur when an aircraft flies at supersonic speeds. The advanced X-plane will instead reduce that sound to a quiet sonic “thump”, which will be demonstrated in flights over communities around the U.S. starting in 2024. NASA’s goal is to collect and provide data to regulators that may finally solve the sonic boom challenge and open the future to commercial supersonic flight over land, reducing flight times drastically.
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Laser Trailblazer: Navy conducts historic...
 By Warren Duffie Jr.
U.S. Air Force fields new...
 By Brian Brackens
Northrop Grumman Black Hawk OpenLift...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit