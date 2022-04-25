Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Va., (N00189-22-D-Z014); KPMG LLP, McLean, Va., (N00189-22-D-Z015); Sehlke Consulting, Vienna, Va., (N00189-22-D-Z016); Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Va., (N00189-22-D-Z017); and Guidehouse Inc., Falls Church, Va., (N00189-22-D-Z018), are awarded an estimated $999,620,355 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of both firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders to provide services in the areas of financial reporting, accounting operations, business process standardization, and various audit-related services in support of the Department of the Navy Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation Program. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a 60-month base ordering period with no options. The ordering period will begin April 2022 and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region (75 percent); various facilities in the continental U.S. identified at task order level (23 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2 percent) that cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal year 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated ($50,000 on each of the five contracts) to fund the contractís minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was full and open competitive solicitation for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through Navy Electronic Commerce Online and beta.sam.gov, with six offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $37,989,562 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0025). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure an additional 173 Tech Refresh Mission Computers (TRMC) and an additional 173 TRMC trays in support of the Armyís domestic production UH-60V aircraft. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (80 percent); and Woodland Hills, Calif., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md. is the contracting activity.

DRS Naval Power Systems Inc., Menomonee Falls, Wisc., is awarded a $24,459,520 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the design, risk reduction, fabrication, test and delivery of a multi-application shipboard energy magazine first low-rate initial production unit. The energy magazine is a common, modular, scalable family of power conversion modules with a closely coupled energy storage subsystem used across multiple mission systems including high power pulsed weapons and sensors as well as Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) capability. The energy magazine is intended to provide mission adaptable flexibility for both future and existing ship classes and weapons systems. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $72,761,558. Work will be performed in Menomonee Falls, Wisc., (90 percent); and Joplin, Mo., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Fiscal 2021 research development test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $75,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full-and-open competitive procedures, with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website, with four offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4112).

U.S. Air Force

ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a $62,988,840 Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract, which will provide the necessary framework to advance structural materials technologies in a rapid and responsive manner, enabled by a flexible data analysis and visualization framework to identify and bridge the gaps between emerging air Force/Space Force needs and industrial base capabilities. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $524,346 and $350,000, respectively, will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-5292).

A-Tech LLC, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $10,844,098 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Optical Laser Communications Proto-Flight Terminals and Ground Station to Demonstrate On-Orbit Processing of Satellite Positioning and Timing program Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 24, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,844,098 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-22-C-0016).

Defense Logistics Agency

County of Augusta-Richmond, Augusta, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $16,353,792 modification (P00093) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-07-C-8259) with no options periods, incorporating an annual economic-price-adjustment for the ownership, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Gordon, Ga. This is a fixed?price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Georgia, with a Feb. 28, 2058, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2058 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Army

International Center for Language Studies, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $14,525,000 time-and-materials contract to provide culturally based foreign-language education, training, evaluation and sustainment. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 21, 2025. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (W911S0-22-D-0003).

International Communications Associates Inc.,* Arlington, Va., was awarded a $14,525,000 time-and-materials contract to provide culturally based foreign-language education, training, evaluation and sustainment. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 21, 2025. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W911S0-22-D-0004).

Language Associates LLC, Arlington, Va., was awarded a $14,525,000 time-and-materials contract to provide culturally based foreign-language education, training, evaluation and sustainment. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 21, 2025. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (W911S0-22-D-0005).

*Small business