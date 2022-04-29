Doolittle Raider Aerial Review by Aerotech News & Review • April 29, 2022 10:46 am - Updated April 28, 2022 12:53 pm A B-52 Stratofortress flies over during The Doolittle Raiders’ 80th Anniversary ceremony, April 18, 2022 at Okaloosa Island, Florida. More than 14 aircraft including the B-25 medium bombers, which participated in the Doolittle Raid, conducted an aerial review following a formal ceremony honoring participants of the air operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower-Raschella) A B-25 medium bomber and a T-6 Texan flies over during The Doolittle Raiders’ 80th Anniversary ceremony, April 18, 2022 at Okaloosa Island. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), conducted an aerial review in honor of the members of the Doolittle Raiders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Ancona) Two HH60 Pave Hawks fly over during The Doolittle Raiders’ 80th Anniversary ceremony, April 18, 2022 at Okaloosa Island, Florida. More than 14 aircraft conducted an aerial review following a formal ceremony honoring participants of the Doolittle Tokyo Raid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower-Raschella) Three T-6 Texans fly over during The Doolittle Raiders’ 80th Anniversary ceremony, April 18, 2022 at Okaloosa Island. More than 14 aircraft including the B-25 medium bombers, which participated in the Doolittle Raid, conducted an aerial review over Okaloosa Island, Florida following a formal ceremony honoring participants of the air operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Ancona) U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command conducts an aerial review of a Missing Man formation at Okaloosa Island on April 18, 2022. The Missing Man formation was conducted in honor of The Doolittle Raiders’ 80th Anniversary ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim) A formation consisting of several different World War II aircraft flies over during The Doolittle Raiders’ 80th Anniversary ceremony, April 18, 2022 at Okaloosa Island, Florida. On May 23, 2014, former President Barack Obama signed Public Law 113-106 awarding the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest civilian recognition Congress can bestow – to the 80 members of the Doolittle Tokyo Raid in recognition of their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)