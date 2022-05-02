Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Business Enabled Acquisition & Technology-Abacus Technology Corporation LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W91RUS-22-D-0002, P00000); A&T Systems Inc.,* Silver Spring, Md., (W91RUS-22-D-0003, P00000); Advanced IT Concepts Inc.,* Winter Springs, Fla., (W91RUS-22-D-0004, P00000); Full Spectrum LLC,* Fairfax Station, Va., (W91RUS-22-D-0005, P00000); Futron Inc.,* Woodbridge, Va., (W91RUS-22-D-0006, P00000); GC&E Federal LLC,* Peachtree Corners, Ga., (W91RUS-22-D-0007, P00000); Global Management Systems Inc.,* Rockville, Md., (W91RUS-22-D-0008, P00000); Gstek Inc.,* Chesapeake, Va., (W91RUS-22-D-0009, P00000); Information Systems Solutions Inc.,* Rockville, Md., (W91RUS-22-D-0010, P00000); Leader Communications Inc., Oklahoma City, Okla., (W91RUS-22-D-0011, P00000); Link Solutions Inc., McLean,* Va., (W91RUS-22-D-0012, P00000); MilVets System Technology Inc.,* Orlando, Fla., (W91RUS-22-D-0013, P00000); Oneida Technical Solutions LLC,* Oneida, N.Y., (W91RUS-22-D-0014, P00000); People, Technology & Processes LLC,* Tampa, Fla., (W91RUS-22-D-0015, P00000); Vision Information Technology Consultants LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W91RUS-22-D-0016, P00000); and Chartis Consulting Corporation, Mclean, Va., (W91RUS-22-D-0017, P00000), will compete for each order of the $990,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for services that will include activities in support of all aspects of information and communication systems for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with 31 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Lane Construction Corporation, Cheshire, Conn., was awarded a $357,983,153 firm-fixed-price contract for stormwater management systems, electrical distribution, telecommunications, water distribution and pump station, sanitary sewer and sewer lift stations, natural gas, landscaping, and transportation improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $357,983,153 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0017).

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $223,989,404 modification (P00033) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 for the recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System into the M270A2 configuration. Work will be performed in Camden, Ariz., Grand Prairie, Texas, and New Boston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army and Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $223,989,404 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $204,725,645 fixed-price-incentive contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rock Systems M142 launchers and support requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Archbald, Penn., Camden, Ark., York, Penn., Palm Bay, Fla., Brownsboro, Ala., Boca Raton, Fla., Whippany, N.J., Jackson, Miss., and Clearwater, Fla., with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2025. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds and Department of Defense Public Enterprise funds in the amount of $81,303,650 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0047).

Melwood Horticultural Center, Upper Marlboro, Md., was awarded a $113,798,134 firm-fixed-price contract for base operations and maintenance support services at Fort Meade, Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0013).

Accenture Federal Services, Arlington, Va., was awarded a $64,702,289 modification (P00013) to contract W52P1J-20-C-0005 to exercise Option Period 1 for the Unified Enterprise Resource Planning Capability Support Services contract. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Olin Winchester LLC, Oxford, Miss., was awarded a $51,828,706 modification (P00010) to contract W52P1J-21-C-0016 to manufacture 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and .50 caliber ammunition. Work will be performed in Oxford, Miss., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $51,828,706 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

EMC Inc.,* Grenada, Miss., (W912HY-22-D-0001); TerraSond Limited, Palmer, Alaska (W912HY-22-D-0002); eTRAC Inc., San Rafael, Calif., (W912HY-22-D-0003); McKim & Creed Inc., Raleigh, N.C>, (W912HY-22-D-0004); and T. Baker Smith LLC, Houma, La., (W912HY-22-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $13,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering hydrographic surveying and mapping services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2027. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $9,073,528 firm-fixed-price contract to integrate the ServiceNow platform and related IT and non-IT related service desk modules for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity. (W50NH9-22-F-0049).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $7,544,309 modification (P00005) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams Systems Technical Support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 and 2022 other procurements, Army funds in the amount of $7,544,309 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich. is the contracting activity.



Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $304,909,664 modification (P00051) to a previously-awarded (HQ0147-17-C-0032) contract to exercise an option. The total value of this contract is increased from $7,834,700,609 to $8,139,604,003. Under this modification, the contractor will produce and deliver Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Interceptors and associated one-shot devices to support U.S. government requirements. The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; and Troy, Alabama, with an expected completion date of Dec. 1, 2027. Fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $304,909,664 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $302,152,612 modification (P00053) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001917C0015) for the production and delivery of four MV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30.08 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (15.22 percent); Amarillo, Texas (12.73 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3.33 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (2.55 percent); Park City, Utah (2.20 percent); McKinney, Texas (1.33 percent); Endicott, N.Y., (1.15 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (27.49 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (3.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $302,152,612 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $102,188,787 firm-fixed-price contract for fiscal 2022 Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) procurements for Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2/2A Guided Missile Round Pack (GMRP), spare replacement components and recertification. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (75 percent); the government of Egypt (17 percent); the government of Japan (4 percent); the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) (3 percent); and the government of Turkey (1 percent). Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (48 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (33 percent); Keyser, W.Va., (8 percent); Glenrothes Fife, Scotland (3 percent); Midland, Canada (1 percent); Joplin, Mo., (1 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Camarillo, Calif., (1 percent); Williamsport, Penn., (1 percent); Dallas, Texas (1 percent); and various other locations each under 1 percent (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,471,023 (74 percent); FMS (Egypt) funds in the amount of $17,200,660 (17 percent); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $4,865,784 (4 percent); FMS (UAE) funds in the amount of $3,114,342 (3 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,074,978 (1 percent); and FMS (Turkey) funds in the amount of $462,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which $1,074,978 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (4), International Agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5400).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $31,508,022 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides maintenance and sustainment operations of the Australia, Canada and United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory facilities and systems, to include consumables and field service representative support. Additionally, this contract provides surrogate encryptions support for the Norway Italy Reprogramming Lab. These efforts are in support of the F-35 Lightning II programs non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Eglin, Fla., (80 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Non-U.S. DOD participants funds in the amount of $31,405,066 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0046).

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Md., is awarded an $18,125,732 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded task order N4008520F6537 placed against contract N40085-20-D-0036. This modification provides for the construction of a fourth floor addition and west elevator to the Waterfront Support Facility, Building 178, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative contract value to $87,000,389. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,125,732 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, N.H., is the contracting activity.

Ocean Ships Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a $8,695,672 option (P00061) for the fixed price portion of a previously awarded contract (N3220519C3003) to fund the operation and maintenance of two expeditionary transfer dock vessels USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) and USNS John Glenn (T-ESD 2). This award exercises the third of four, one-year option periods of this contract. The vessels will continue to support Military Sealift Command worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by May 1, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $3,621,212 are obligated for fiscal 2022. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,074,461 will be obligated for fiscal 2023, before Sept. 30, 2022. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220519C3003).

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Layton, Utah, has been awarded a $20,951,344 undefinitized contract action for the Flight Test Telemetry Termination (FT3) production requirements contract. The objective of this proposed effort is to produce and deliver FT3 Systems that will provide telemetry data, command destruct capabilities and GPS as well as replace/update obsolete and unsupportable flight test unique equipment to support the operational test launch schedule for the Minuteman III. In order to meet the requirement timeline, an undefinitized contract action was necessary to begin acquiring material, and start the lot screening and qualification testing required. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2030. Fiscal 2022 3020 funds in the amount of $10,475,672 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-22-D-0001).

Akima Support Operations LLC,* Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $15,842,383 contract for non?personal services for continued operational support and civil engineering services on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.. Work is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,842,383 are being obligated at the time of award. The 6th Contracting Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA4814? 17?C?0002).

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $15,037,107 contract for radio detection and ranging (RADAR) support for the Battlespace Command and Control Center-Theater, surveillance and tracking RADAR processors and associated equipment dispersed throughout U.S. Central Command. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,345,358 will be obligated at award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Va., is the contracting activity (FA4890-22-C-0014).

Centauri LLC, Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $7,943,626 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion type contract for broadening the impact of High-Performance Computing (HPC) by providing improved, secure access to HPC-backed resources and productivity tools. Work will be performed in Maui, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by May 4, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 11 offers were received. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $416,010 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9451-22-C-0014).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $7,705,488 fixed-price incentive-firm modification (P00023) to previously awarded contract FA8615-18-C-6058 for F-16 production. The modification provides for the procurement of Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II Group B hardware for 16 aircraft and installation for two flight test aircraft. Additionally, the modification provides for integration of the FMU-139D/B fuze; integration of six 600-gallon fuel tanks and non-jettison fuel pylons; and support equipment for conformal fuel tanks and installation. Work will be performed in Greenville, S.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 29, 2024. This modification involves Foreign Military Sales to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,092,054,633. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., has been awarded a minimum $12,287,219 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for fuel support at Salina Regional Airport, Kansas. This is a two-year four-month base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Kansas, with a Sept. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE607-22-D-0058).

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $11,375,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for military uniform cold weather undergarments. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with an April 28, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-N162).

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $10,742,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity letter contract for poly/wool cloth. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with an April 28, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1545).

