L3Harris to replace legacy U.S. Army SINCGARS radios

L3Harris Technologies was one of two vendors awarded a $6 billion-ceiling IDIQ contract to deliver advanced tactical radios under the U.S. Army’s Combat Net Radio modernization program.

The contract includes a five-year base and an additional five-year option. L3Harris received an initial delivery order of $20 million.

L3Harris is the incumbent supplier of the Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) radio, currently used by U.S. and allied military forces, having delivered more than 300,000 to the Department of Defense since the 1980s. L3Harris will provide a modern SINCGARS radio delivering advanced NSA-approved encryption and resilient waveform communications for the Integrated Tactical Network.

The Combat Net Radio will replace a significant portion of the Army’s legacy SINCGARS radios. The CNR solution increases warfighter effectiveness by enabling communications in all environments while enhancing combat weapon systems throughout the Army’s portfolio.

The Software Defined Radios also support the Army’s unified network strategy that will enable future waveform enhancements as new technology emerges.

“Upgrading to a modern voice and data SINCGARS Combat Net Radio capability will be seamless with our drop-in replacement for currently fielded dismount systems, vehicular platforms, air defense and artillery systems. With our next-generation radio, soldiers can leverage existing training, installation kits and system integration – with zero down time – to get improved mission readiness,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “We are honored to provide the U.S. Army’s ITN with a critical communications capability well into the future.”