Aerotech News and Review, April 29, 2022

Welcome to the April 29, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story this week is about Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards AFB, and the C-130J Ghostrider that was there for testing. Other stories include a story about the Flight Test Museum and the opportunity to sponsor an aircraft, and we remember Jerri Sabovitch, the First Lady of the Mojave Air and Space Port.

In this issue’s High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares with us the history of the U.S. Air Force Missile Crews, from the 1960s to the present day – how they served deep underground to protect freedom and liberty. And this is Part One of Two; so look for the next installment in our next issues.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cole/

Other highlights include:

The memorial service for Brig. Gen. Bob Cardenas who was buried at Miramar National Cemetery; and

NASA Armstrong’s ER-2 return to flight.

A story about the second Japanese attack on the United States during World War II (FYI – it came after Pearl Harbor).

And of course, our highlights from On This Date where we remember the first official flight of the A-12, the Experimental Test Pilot School’s arrival at Edwards, the first female to solo as part of Undergraduate Pilot Training, the first flight of the Northrop YB-49A Flying Wing, and the first flight of the XP-47B Thunderbolt.

