Northrop Grumman’s FAAD C2 plays integral role testing JADC2 messaging standard

Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control was used to assess a universal messaging standard for Joint-All Domain Command and Control communications during the “Purple Guardian” joint field demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz.

FAAD C2 used the Universal Command and Control interface to successfully demonstrate joint interoperability using UC2 in a counter-unmanned aircraft system context.

FAAD C2 is a battle-proven, fielded and trusted system, constantly evolving to meet the warfighter’s needs,” said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “The system’s open, multi-domain architecture allows for easy and rapid integration of sensors and effectors from across the joint force, which made it the ideal choice for this JADC2 demonstration.”

UC2 is part of a U.S. Department of Defense initiative to create a universal language to be used across the services. During Purple Guardian, assets from multiple services implemented UC2 messaging for C-UAS missions. FAAD C2 performed all battle manager roles for all services during the live-fire events. FAAD C2 correlated tracks of incoming threats using multiple service sensors to create a single integrated air picture, send engagement orders, and provide joint situational awareness and command and control.

The Defense Department selected FAAD C2 as the C2 system for counter-small unmanned aerial system procurements. FAAD C2 is deployed in several theaters of operation for short range air defense, C-UAS and counter-rocket, artillery and mortar missions.