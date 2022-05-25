Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Tysons Corner, Va., was awarded a $302,242,000 contract for the design and construction of two new buildings. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Md., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2026. Fiscal 2022 military construction, defense-wide in the amount of $79,134,210 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0018).

Dignitas Technologies LLC,* Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $99,975,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Live, Virtual, Constructive Integrating Architecture. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2032. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-D-0007).

FLIR Unmanned Ground Systems Inc., Chelmsford, Mass., was awarded a $78,647,929 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system technical support for enhanced robotic payloads. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0039).

Shimmick Construction Co. LLC, Irvine, Calif., was awarded a $76,089,805 firm-fixed-price contract to repair the Lewisville Dam spillway. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Lewisville, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2025. Fiscal 2018 civil construction funds in the amount of $76,089,805 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0005).

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., Bridgeton, Mo., was awarded a $13,095,591 modification (P00104) to contract W56HZV-16-C-0028 for the Joint Assault Bridge program. Work will be performed in Bridgeton, Mo., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,095,591 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $9,999,426 modification (P00139) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0038 to support the Javelin Engineering Services contract. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $9,999,426 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $217,121,769 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures 154 full-rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Round Vertical Launch System missiles as follows: 70 for the Navy, 54 for the Marine Corps, and 30 for the Army. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (34 percent); Pontiac, Mich., (14 percent); Camden, Ark., (10 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (7 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (4 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (3 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (3 percent); Glenrothes, Fife, United Kingdom (3 percent); Anniston, Ala., (2 percent); Berryville, Ark., (2 percent); Ontario, Calif., (2 percent); Middletown, Conn., (2 percent); Vergennes, Vt., (2 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2 percent); Moorpark, Calif., (1 percent); Anaheim, Calif., (1 percent); Irvine, Calif., (1 percent); Pomona, Calif., (1 percent); South El Monte, Calif., (1 percent); Valencia, Calif., (1 percent); Westminster, Colo., (1 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (1 percent); and various location within the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,691,713; fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy/Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $73,313,844; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $42,296,449; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,819,763 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0031).

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $22,576,051 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract (M67854-22-D-1000). Modification P00001 increases the not-to-exceed total from $21,164,178 to $42,990,229 and defines Contract Line Item No. 0032 for $750,000. This modification provides for the production of the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Launcher Unit (NLU) and Weapon Control System (WCS) Production Representative Models. NMESIS is a land-based missile launcher platform that provides the Fleet Marine Force with an anti-ship capability. NMESIS integrates a NLU, capable of launching two NSMs, onto a Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires carrier. The NLU is controlled by the WCS located externally in a command and control vehicle. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (15 percent); Mooresville, N.C., (15 percent); and Kongsberg, Norway (70 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $12,028,924 are being obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va.,, is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-1000 P00001).

U.S. Air Force

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, Calif., has been awarded a $53,899,333 firm-fixed-price modification (P000010) to previously awarded contract FA8806-21-C-0010 for Project Brown Heron Data-as-a-Service. The contract modification provides for a Data-as-a-Service platform that supports three mission areas to automatically ingest data across the Department of the Air Force that informs personnel decisions, planning and operations and space situational awareness and command and control. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $175,399,333. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., has been awarded a $33,997,595 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement-no-fee order modification (P00003) to contract FA8509-20-F-0014, under Basic Contract FA8509-19-D-0001, for the MC-130J Airborne Mission Networking program low rate initial production. This order provides for the procurement of production kits, spares, interim contactor support and weapon system trainer support. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 19, 2023. Fiscal 2022 U.S. Southern Command other procurement funds in the amount of $8,283,414; and fiscal 2022 Air Force other procurement funds in the amount of $25,714,181 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Bernard Cap Co., Inc.,* Hialeah, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $8,782,186 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for menís and womenís wool blue jumpers. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is May 23, 2023. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-5043).

*Small business