Memorial Day 2022 Memorial Day in the Aerospace Valley

Lancaster

The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m., May 30.

Antelope Valley Young Marines will present the Colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Ashley Goines will sing the National Anthem and Bishop Henry Hearns, Pastor emeritus for the Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, will deliver the invocation. Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers and representatives from the Antelope Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment #930 will place the military service wreaths on a memorial casket. Cemetery trustees Dave Owens Richard Cook and Christine Ward will place a wreath representing the circle of life.

Navy veteran Phil Roberts and AVCD manager Dayle DeBry will perform the Bell Ceremony to honor those who have passed since Memorial Day 2021.

Augie Anderson, an Air Force veteran who served from 1974-1978, is the guest speaker. He is a Gold Star Ambassador for the Antelope Valley Wall (the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall), a board member for six years, and a volunteer for the Wall for the past 10 years. He is currently a civil service employee with the U.S. Air Force, and has worked at Edwards Air Force Base for more than 41 years.

In closing, Trustee Chairman Dave Owens will read an original poem entitled, “Laid to Rest.”

The Memorial Day program at Lancaster Cemetery will honor the memory and service of those men and women from all wars and conflicts who have served so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom. We welcome all members of the community to attend.

For more information, call Dayle DeBry at 661-942-6110.

Mojave

The Mojave Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., May 30. Sponsored by the East Kern Cemetery District, the theme is “Remembering Those Who Gave Their All.”

The featured speaker will be William Parkman. Parkman served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam, and retired in 1991. He is chairman of the Rosamond Municipality Advisory Council, and a member of the Rosamond VFW.

Palmdale

The Palmdale Healing and Honor Field will host a Memorial Day ceremony, 11 a.m., May 30.

The Palmdale Healing and Honor Field is at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale, Calif., is open 24/7 until 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.



The Field opened May 22 and will be open until 5 p.m., Memorial Day – May 30.

“Each flag bears the name of someone special, and a meaningful story associated with them,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

While the Field is open to the pubic 24/7, the information booth will be open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The display features 2,000 flags creating a massive vista of red, white and blue honoring those who have become our heroes.

Flags honor those who serve/have served in the military, law enforcement, fire/EMT, or medical personal.

Proceeds from the Healing & Honor Field will benefit local veteransí charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552.