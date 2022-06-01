Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $624,601,212 modification (P00007) to contract W31P4Q-21-D-0007 for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Pacific Dredge and Construction LLC,* San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $9,266,650 firm-fixed-price contract for annual maintenance dredging of the Richmond Inner Harbor. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Richmond, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,266,650 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912P7-22-C-0005).

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems Sector, Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a $254,415,555 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5519 to exercise an option for production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 Hemisphere systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., (55 percent); Tampa, Fla., (6 percent); Andover, Mass., (5 percent); Chelmsford, Mass., (4 percent); Rochester, N.Y., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); Los Angeles, Calif., (2 percent); Winona, Minn., (2 percent); Stafford Springs, Conn., (2 percent); Glendale, Ariz., (1 percent); Nashua, N.H., (1 percent); Elk Grove Village, Ill., (1 percent); White Marsh, Md., (1 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (1 percent); Washington, N.C., (1 percent); Woodridge, Ill., (1 percent); Richardson, Texas (1 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (1 percent); El Cajon, Calif., (1 percent); Hiawatha, Iowa (1 percent); Littleton, Colo., (1 percent); Glendale, Calif., (1 percent); and miscellaneous locations – each less than 1 percent (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $152,649,333 (60 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $101,766,222 (40 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting authority.†

AV3 Inc.,* Mechanicsville, Md., is awarded a $21,118,350 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures various brand name audio visual (AV) video teleconference (VTC) equipment. There is a minimum ordering quantity of 10 AV VTC equipment parts and a maximum ordering quantity of 23,546 AV VTC equipment parts. This procurement will support the Integrated Command, Control and Intel Systems Divisionís integration of specialized network AV systems supporting intelligence agencies and the command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions of Joint Staff and combatant commanders; Department of Defense agencies and services; and Department of Homeland Security operational and support components. Work will be performed in Mechanicsville, Md., and is expected to be completed in May 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; nine offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522D0027).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $17,036,629 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification increases the scope to procure intermediate level maintenance Phase 2B support of the full F-35 air vehicle components for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,036,629 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Astronics Test Systems Inc., Irvine, Calif., is awarded $14,143,382 for a stand-alone spares, firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of multiple items to support the electronic Consolidated Automated Support System. This is a one-year contract with no options. All work will be performed in Irvine, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $14,143,382 will be obligated at time of award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-C-P013).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., is awarded a $12,999,218 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0975) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for the procurement for depot maintenance for the TE-6B in-flight trainer aircraft. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, La., and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,999,218 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Atlas North America LLC, Yorktown, Va., is awarded an $8,619,126 firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract for depot level support and maintenance for the Seafox Mine Neutralization System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $35,887,986. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Va., (50 percent); and Panama City, Fla., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2027. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. The contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) ñ circumstances permitting other than full and open competition when only one responsible source and no supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center – Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61331- 22-D-0002).†

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $8,365,949 modification (N0001922F2535) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001917D0091).† This modification increases the scope to procure original equipment manufacturer engineering and logistics support for KC-130J aircraft AE2100D3 engines for the Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., (77 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (6 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (6 percent); Miramar, Calif., (6 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3 percent); and Newburgh, N.Y., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,360,264; and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy Reserve) funds in the amount of $1,005,685 are being obligated at time of award, of which $8,365,949 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., is awarded a $7,508,506 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-21-C-5201 to exercise the options for continued software development support for the maturation, integration, and testing of the accelerated Communications-as-a-Service capability. Work will be performed in Tukwila, Wash., (30 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (26 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (22 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (13 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5 percent); and Palmdale, Calif., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

A.I. Solutions Inc., Lanham, Md., has been awarded a $217,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Space Systems Command Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power, Innovation & Prototype Operations Delta support services. This contract provides for research and development satellite operations and support services. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; and Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2029.† This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four proposals were received. Space Systems Command, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA8818-22-D-0002).†

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $76,723,595 contract modification (P00068) to previously awarded contract FA8819-15-C-0007 for sustainment of the Space Based Space Surveillance (SBSS) Block 10 system.† This modification adds six six-month option periods to extend SBSS sustainment services through June 20, 2025.† Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by June 20, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,820,557 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $262,148,085.† Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Dynetics Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $26,246,586 contract modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8523-22-D-0004. This modification provides for contract Options Two through Three. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by May 27, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and aircraft procurement funds will be obligated at the time of each order. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $39,399,150.† Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

Cobham Mission Systems AAR Inc., Davenport, Iowa, has been awarded an $18,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the MC-130J Variable Speed Drogue (VSD) full rate production. This requirement establishes the production of VSDs to be installed on the MC-130J. The contract also provides for on-site familiarization training for bases implementing the VSD.† Work will be performed at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Kirtland AFB, N.M., and Kadena Air Base, Okinawa. Work is expected to be completed by May 26, 2027. Fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $2,755,975 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8509-22-D-0004).

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded a $13,382,744 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00248) to previously awarded contract FA8810?13?C?0002 for Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) contractor logistics support to deliver a fourth operational SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2) Mobile Ground Terminal. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Buckley SFB, Colo., Greeley Air National Guard Station, Boulder, Colo., and Ogden, Utah. The work is expected to be completed by March 19, 2024. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,055,677,524.† Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a sole-source, firm-fixed-price contract (HT0011-22-F-0043) of $51,828,736 for Global Service Center support. This short-term bridge will allow the current vendor to provide the same level of service, and allow time for the Global Service Center mission to be transitioned to the newly-established Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator that will be part of the first call order awarded against the Enterprise Information Technology Services blanket purchase agreement. This non-personal services contract provides 24/7/365 state-of-the-art management of the Defense Health Agency Global Service Center, infrastructure performance optimization, and transforming into a world-class customer advocate using data and methodologies to drive efficiencies and continuous process improvement. In order to streamline operations, the Defense Health Agency Global Service Center uses the Information Technology Infrastructure Library Version 3 framework to develop integrated processes that help ensure proper management of incidents, problems, and changes, as well as support functions such as cybersecurity (information assurance) and knowledge management. The period of performance is from May 15, 2022, to May 14, 2023. The place of performance is San Antonio, Texas. The Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Black Cape, Inc., Arlington, Va., was awarded an indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract with a maximum ceiling of $49,000,000 in support of the Platform Agnostic Data Storage Infrastructure (PADSI) program. The PADSI program provides a complete range of technologies for data management, data processing, data analytics, and visualization on common user interfaces supporting U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,027,692 were obligated at time of the award.† The work will be performed in MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.. This award is a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) III contract that is derived from, extends, and completes efforts made under prior SBIR funding agreements and is authorized pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4). USSOCOM, MacDill AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity.

MCP Computer Products Inc., San Marcos, Calif., was awarded a firm-fixed-price order (H92404-22-F-0114) with a value of $17,206,422 for Dell laptops and associated equipment in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF-AT&L) Program Executive Office Command, Control, Computers and Communications (PEO-C4) with a delivery of 75 days after the date of the order. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,206,422 were obligated at time of the award. The blanket purchasing agreement was solicited and issued using a full and open competition strategy in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Direct Energy Business LLC, Pittsburgh, Penn., has been awarded an estimated $17,366,014 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for supply and delivery of retail electricity and ancillary/incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Dec. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Department of Labor, Department of Energy and Air National Guard and are solely responsible to fund this contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE604-22-D-8005).

Marvin Land Systems Inc., Inglewood, Calif., has been awarded a $14,450,176 firm-fixed-price contract for auxiliary power units with containers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month base contract with one one-year option period that was also executed at the time of award. Performance completion date is March 10, 2024. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-C-0021).

Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $11,171,632 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity letter contract for poly/wool khaki cloth. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S.C. 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mexico, with a Nov. 26, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1555).

Palmetto State Utility Services Inc., Columbia, S.C., has been awarded a $10,466,496 modification (P00162) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-07-C-8251) with no option periods for water and wastewater utility services at Fort Jackson, S.C.. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The performance completion date is Feb. 15, 2058. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2008 through 2058 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

