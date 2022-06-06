Headlines — June 6

News

Navy fighter pilot dies in California Super Hornet crash

The aircraft, which was based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m., June 3 local time.

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died June 3 in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died June 3 in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash.

US, South Korea respond to North Korean launch with 8 missiles of their own

U.S. Forces Korea and the South Korean military fired one U.S. missile and seven South Korean missiles eastward into the sea to demonstrate the countries’ ability to “respond quickly to crisis events,” the U.S. military said June 6.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies

Russian forces pounded railway facilities and other infrastructure early June 5 in Kyiv, which had previously seen weeks of eerie calm.

Britain to send M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine

Britain will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 50 miles away, it said on June 6, in a move that was coordinated with the United States in response to Russia’s invasion.

Pentagon weighs plans to expand exercises with Finland, Sweden amid NATO bid

The U.S. military is mulling how to increase its participation in planned military exercises with Sweden and Finland as NATO member nations consider their applications, America’s top general said June 3.

House bill would allow military to perform, fund abortions

More than 80 Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on June 3 that would allow military medical facilities to perform and pay for abortions for service members and dependents, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Business

After Rheinmetall bid for Oto Melara, Italian government awaits Fincantieri’s move

A decision on the sale of a stake in Italian cannon maker Oto Melara will not be made before September in order to give Italy’s Fincantieri time to mull an offer, a government official has told Defense News.

Palantir’s Karp is first western CEO to visit Zelenskyy amid invasion

The chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. quietly visited Ukraine last week, meeting with the country’s president and other leaders in Kyiv to discuss defense cooperation and the opening of an office for the data analytics company in the war-torn country.

India orders Astra weapon in move to break dependence on foreign missiles

India’s Defence Ministry on May 31 awarded a $424.4 million contract to state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited to supply locally developed Astra MK-I air-to-air missiles, paving the way to end the country’s dependence on foreign beyond-visual-range weapons.



From night vision to ground vehicles, Israeli firm Elbit eyes US expansion

In a Breaking Defense interview, CEO of Elbit’s US arm Raanan Horowitz describes diverse, aggressive push in the United States.

Lockheed’s CEO wants to fund a hypersonic wind tunnel, but says DOD isn’t buying in

Lockheed Martin is willing to build a new wind tunnel to test hypersonic weapons, but the company hasn’t been able to get a revenue commitment from the U.S. government that would allow it to obtain the financing from Wall Street, Lockheed’s chief executive said June 2.

Defense

Marine Corps Reserve gets new missions, new roles and a whole new design

For decades the Marine Reserve was a near-carbon copy of the active side. Not anymore.

Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks renewed interest in Stryker protection system

Based on what has been observed of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Army in Europe has renewed interest in pursuing active hard-kill protection systems for its Stryker combat vehicle, something the service put on the backburner years ago.

Air Force revives sled testing for hypersonics work

The Air Force has demonstrated renewed capability to run a vehicle at hypersonic speed on a sled track and recover the test article, adding another means to test hypersonic technologies, according to the service’s Arnold Engineering and Development Center.

How the US Space Force plans to police outer space

Outer space is getting crowded, with both commercial endeavors and secretive military projects. And it’s going to be up to the newest United States military branch, the Space Force, to protect American interests there.

Veterans

VA officials lagging in goal of housing 38,000 distressed vets this year

Veterans Affairs officials are behind in their goal of placing 38,000 veterans in permanent housing this year, and coronavirus is to blame once again.

Unemployed veterans dropped by more than half-a-million in last two years

Veterans’ unemployment continued its steady recent decline in May, falling below 3 percent for the third consecutive month.

World War II’s Army Rangers set to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Nearing the 78th anniversary of the landings at Normandy, the Army Rangers of World War II are one presidential signature away from receiving one of the nation’s highest awards, the Congressional Gold Medal, following a bipartisan effort in Congress to recognize their bravery and sacrifice.