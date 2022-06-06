Palmdale holds Memorial Day ceremony to close out the Healing & Honor Field

The Memorial Day ceremony at the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field was closed out by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552 performing the rifle salute. The 21-gun rifle salute is in honor of the American military personnel who were killed while in service to our country. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
To commemorate Memorial Day, hundreds of people gathered at the closing ceremony of the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field.
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who served as master of ceremonies, and council members Laura Bettencourt, Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo were also in attendance.
The Memorial Day ceremony at the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field was closed out by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552 performing the rifle salute. The 21-gun rifle salute is in honor of the American military personnel who were killed while in service to our country. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Assemblyman Tom Lackey spoke on bringing honor to those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Members of the Quartz Hill Young Marines presented the colors and the William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets participated in the POW/MIA Table of Honor Ceremony. The ceremony was closed out by representatives from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552 performing the 21-gun rifle salute.
The field of flags that were on display at Pelona Vista Park were dedicated to family members or friends who served in the military, first responders, law enforcement, fire services, medical.
Proceeds from the flag sales benefit local veterans’ charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552.
William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets render a salute during the rifle salute during the closing ceremony of the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field on Memorial Day. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Members of the public visit the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. The field of flags that were on display at Pelona Vista Park were dedicated to family members or friends who served in the military, first responders, law enforcement, fire services, medical. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Members of the public visit the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. The field of flags that were on display at Pelona Vista Park were dedicated to family members or friends who served in the military, first responders, law enforcement, fire services, medical. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Proceeds from the flag sales benefit local veterans’ charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Members of the public visit the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. The field of flags that were on display at Pelona Vista Park were dedicated to family members or friends who served in the military, first responders, law enforcement, fire services, medical. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets participate in the POW/MIA Table of Honor Ceremony while Cadet Lt. Col. Tyler Clayton narrates the meaning of the table. As you entered the room, you may have noticed a special table; it is reserved to honor our missing men. Set for six, the empty chairs represent Americans who were or are missing from each of the services — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard — and civilians, all with us in spirit. Some here were very young, or not yet born, when the Vietnam War began; however, all Americans should never forget the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call and served the cause of freedom in a special way. Let me explain the meaning of this table, and then join me for a moment of silent prayer. The table is round — to show our everlasting concern. The cloth is white — symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve. The single red rose reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers. The yellow ribbon symbolizes our continued uncertainty, hope for their return and determination to account for them. A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate, captured or missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families. The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted — to symbolize their inability to share a toast. The chairs are/chair is empty — they are missing (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, master of ceremonies, giving closing remarks. Also in attendance were Palmdale City Council members Austin Bishop, Laura Bettencourt, and Juan Carrillo, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and USAF Master Sgt. Anthony Perez. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets stand at attention while Cadet Lt. Col. Tyler Clayton is speaking during the closing ceremony of the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field on Memorial Day. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Tags:
Adrienne King
,
American Legion
,
Coffee 4 Vets
,
Healing and Honor Field
,
memorial day
,
Palmdale
,
Pelona Vista Park
,
Point Man AV
,
POW/MIA
,
ROTC
,
US Flags
,
VFW
,
Young Marines