Palmdale holds Memorial Day ceremony to close out the Healing & Honor Field

To commemorate Memorial Day, hundreds of people gathered at the closing ceremony of the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field.

Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who served as master of ceremonies, and council members Laura Bettencourt, Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo were also in attendance.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey spoke on bringing honor to those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of the Quartz Hill Young Marines presented the colors and the William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets participated in the POW/MIA Table of Honor Ceremony. The ceremony was closed out by representatives from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552 performing the 21-gun rifle salute.

The field of flags that were on display at Pelona Vista Park were dedicated to family members or friends who served in the military, first responders, law enforcement, fire services, medical.

Proceeds from the flag sales benefit local veterans’ charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552.