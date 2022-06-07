Blue Origin successfully completes 21st mission 

On June 4, 2022, Blue Origin successfully completed its fifth human spaceflight and the 21st flight for the New Shepard program.

The crew included: investor and NS-19 Astronaut Evan Dick; electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta; business jet pilot and Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding; civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha; adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson; and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo, retired Navy commander.

“It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today,” said Phil Joyce, senior vice president, New Shepard. “Thank you to the entire New Shepard team for your tireless work and dedication to this program. Each mission is an opportunity to provide another six people the life-changing experience of witnessing the beauty and fragility of our planet from space. It’s one step in realizing our vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth.”