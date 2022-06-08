Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded an $88,072,996 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide infrastructure and cybersecurity support services for the Naval Information Forces Command and the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 ó option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total ceiling value to $99,000,000. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by June 2027; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by December 2027. Work will be performed in Stennis Space Center, Miss., (50 percent); Suffolk, Va., (5 percent); Norfolk, Va., (5 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent); Washington, D.C. (5 percent); Monterey, Calif., (5 percent); Flagstaff, Ariz., (5 percent); Colorado Springs, Colo., (5 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (5 percent); Bahrain (2.5 percent); and Rota, Spain (2.5 percent). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated to fund the contractís minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Mechanicsburg Contracting Department, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-R001).

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $54,527,203 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2313 to exercise options for accomplishment of lead yard support for the DDG 51 class guided missile destroyer program. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (95 percent); Brunswick, Maine (4 percent); and other locations (totaling 1 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,212,974 (6 percent); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,777,256 (3 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,975,881 (26 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,871,762 (50 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,771,783 (10 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,795,889 (5 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,795,889 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $20,924,900 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a new veterinary treatment facility for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new facility to provide full service preventive, diagnostic, surgical and dental care to government-owned animals, food inspection spaces, and preventive and diagnostic services to privately-owned animals of service members on the installation. Work will be performed in Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Defense Health Agency) funds in the amount of $20,924,900 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with six offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-C-1328).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Va., is awarded a $12,244,157 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002419C4101 to exercise options for Integrated Bridge Navigation System production shipsets in support of both the DDG 51 class modernization program and the DDG 51 class new construction program. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Va., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,263,142 (59 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,981,015 (41 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RQ-AECOM JV, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $10,737,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0309) under a multiple award construction contract for construction of a new communications facility at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a network operations center, help desk, equipment storage area, and incidental-related work. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $11,307,597. Work will be performed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Army) contract funds in the amount of $10,737,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-18-D-1317).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded an $8,593,360 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-4311 to exercise an option for the operation, maintenance, and protection of the floating dry dock, Shippingport (ARDM-4). Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,593,360 (100 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $8,593,360 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RQ-AECOM JV, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded an $8,343,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0345) under a multiple award construction contract for construction of the Detention Legal Office and Communications Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The work to be performed provides for construction of two general-purpose administrative buildings, special foundations, and incidental-related work. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $8,397,250. Work will be performed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $8,343,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-18-D-1317).

DNO Inc., Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $17,019,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year six-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is West Virginia, with a Dec. 5, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army and Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-22-D-P384).

B3 Enterprises LLC,* Woodbridge, Va., was awarded a $15,801,885 modification (P00018) to contract W9124G-19-C-0006 to provide refuel and defuel services for air fields and stage fields. Work will be performed in Fort Rucker, Ala., with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds will be obligated for this award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

