Raytheon Technologies moving headquarters office to Northern Virginia

Raytheon Technologies announced June 7, 2022, that it will establish its global headquarters in Arlington, Va.

The company headquarters is currently Waltham, Mass.

The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry. Washington, D.C. serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees.

The company will maintain its strong U.S. presence which includes 600 facilities across 44 states and territories. Each of the company’s four business units currently have operations in Virginia. The new global headquarters office will be in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.

The company made a point of saying it had not accepted or sought any financial incentives from any state or municipality to support the establishment of the global headquarters office in Virginia.

Raytheon is one of the largest aerospace, intelligence services providers, and defense manufacturers in the world by revenue and market capitalization. Raytheon Technologies researches, develops, and manufactures advanced technology products in the aerospace and defense industry, including aircraft engines, avionics, aerostructures, cybersecurity, guided missiles, air defense systems, satellites, and drones. The company is also a large military contractor, getting a significant portion of its revenue from the U.S. government.

The company in its present form is the result of the merger of equals between the aerospace subsidiaries of United Technologies Corporation and the Raytheon Company, which was completed on April 3, 2020. Before the merger, UTC spun off its non-aerospace subsidiaries Otis Elevator Company and Carrier Corporation. UTC is the nominal survivor of the merger but it changed its name to Raytheon Technologies and relocated its headquarters to Waltham.

The company has four subsidiaries: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The Raytheon Company was founded in 1922.