Headlines — June 10

As Russians advance in Donbas, invasion success hangs in the balance

The fight for Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts hangs on a knife-edge — and the outcome may decide the future of the Donbas for years to come.

Ukraine to buy Polish howitzers as long war looms with Russia

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced his country is selling 155mm Krab self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine amid the country’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

As Russia tries to solidify its ‘land bridge,’ Ukraine attempts to push back in the south

Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu said on June 7 that Russia’s military, working with Russian Railways, had repaired about 750 miles of track in southeastern Ukraine and set the conditions for “full-fledged traffic” to flow from Russia, through Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, to occupied territory in Kherson and on to Crimea.

US Air Force awards contracts to start designing F-35 weapon

The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to three companies for the first phase of a new program to develop an air-to-ground stand-in attack weapon that the F-35 jet could use to destroy enemy air defenses.

Space Force urged to use single company for managing national security launch integration

As the U.S. Space Force plans for a growing number of national security launches in coming years, House lawmakers want the service to choose a single company to manage launch integration.

Russian microchip maker eyes Taiwan exit in response to sanctions

A Russian microchip maker is considering leaving Taiwan in response to economic sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Defense News has confirmed.

Turkey selects Leonardo’s AW119T to train helo pilots

Turkey has chosen the AW119T helicopter built by Italian firm Leonardo to train pilots, a government procurement official has told Defense News.

US approves $120 mln sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of parts to help Taiwan maintain its warships, which the island’s defence ministry said would help ensure combat readiness in the face of China’s “frequent activities” near the island.

Boeing can’t find enough workers to build the new Air Force One

A new GAO report details the latest setback for the presidential plane maker.

US heavily reliant on China, Russia for ammo. Congress wants to fix that

The mineral antimony is critical to the defense-industrial supply chain and is needed to produce everything from armor-piercing bullets and explosives to nuclear weapons as well as sundry other military equipment, such as night vision goggles.



Ukraine invasion prompts congressional push for a new look at Patriot missile defense needs

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn new attention to the cruise and ballistic missile threat in the European theater, prompting House lawmakers to push for a fresh look at U.S. Army requirements for Patriot air-and-missile defense systems.

Lawmakers want Austin to report on progress, cost of JADC2

Seeking clarity on price and progress made on the Pentagon’s plan for seamless communications and rapid decision-making across military services, House lawmakers are seeking an audit of Joint All-Domain Command and Control as well as in-depth reports from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

House cyber panel seeks review of delayed Air Force Link 16 upgrade

Members of Congress are calling on a federal watchdog to evaluate U.S. Air Force attempts to enhance the Link 16 communications system, after a leading lawmaker said delays may jeopardize military readiness and safety.

Veteran small business start-ups need more federal and community support, advocates say

Would-be veteran entrepreneurs planning to leave the military and launch their own businesses need more access to capital and support services to succeed in their efforts, outside advocates told lawmakers on June 8.

Two bills that expand mammogram access for female veterans become law

President Joe Biden on June 7 signed two bills into law that will expand mammogram access for female veterans who served in areas with toxic exposures and improve services for them in rural parts of the country.

Survivors of the USS Liberty look for answers 55 years later

The survivors of the attack on the USS Liberty — an event that happened 55 years ago — snapped salutes as the president of the USS Liberty Veterans Association, Larry L. Bowen, began a remembrance ceremony June 8.