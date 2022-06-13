Contracts Briefs

Missile Defense Agency

Strategic Alliance Solutions LLC JV,* Fairfax, Va., is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract with a total value of $203,869,911. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide support that includes: development, planning, oversight of the facility maintenance, oversight for repair, alteration projects of real property, support of facilities life-cycle management, building operations planning, move coordination, space management and environmental management. The work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Ala.; Clear Space Force Station, Alaska; Fort Greely, Alaska; Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii; Kirkland Air Force Base, N.M.; Ft. Bliss, Texas; Dahlgren, Va.; Fort Belvoir, Va.; and Wake Island. The performance period is from June 2022 to December 2027. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with six proposals received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,961,247 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-22-C-0004).

U.S. Army

Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $75,056,068 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a low observable component repair facility at Langley Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Hampton, Va., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $75,056,068 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-22-C-2023).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $53,100,000 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00044) to a previously awarded contract. This modification adds scope for non-recurring engineering, delivery and installation of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Pilot Training and Maintainer Training technical refresh hardware. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (80 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., (15 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,135,907; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds on the amount of $3,799,340; Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $6,529,432; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $8,085,320 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $40,651,605 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0910) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides Full Scale Fatigue Test (FSFT) and Effects of Defects (EoD) for the Triton MQ-4C unmanned aircraft system, to include testing, analyzing, and documenting the results of both the FSFT and EoD test, as well as identifying post-test activities in order to fully verify and validate fatigue and damage tolerance requirement of the performance based system specification. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (81.2 percent); Wichita, Kansas (11.3 percent); Longueuil, Quebec, Canada (1.5 percent); Bohemia, N.Y., (1.1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2028. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 5,237,964, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Va.,** is awarded a $21,103,017 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-6102) to exercise options for payload control system capabilities for technical insertion advanced processing build. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,904,516 (40 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,296,185 (31 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,098,508 (29 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and $2,098,508 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $16,892,962 modification (P00004) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0207) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification adds scope for the refurbishment and delivery of 16 Harpoon capsules and 25 re-certified all-up-round Harpoon Missiles. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Mo., (55.7 percent); Burnley, Lancashire, England (43.34 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.96 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,892,962 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $8,553,347 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1017) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides for the sustainment of previously delivered block fleet releases, ongoing development of flight tests and fleet releases and analysis leading to implementation of future sustainment block fleet releases for the V-22 avionics system. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,130,000, fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,761,051; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,112,117; fiscal 2022 procurement (DOD Wide) funds in the amount of $540,000; fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $336,167; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $674,012 will be obligated at time of award, $6,565,063 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,*** Lansing, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $13,357,500 firm-fixed?price, indefinite?delivery/indefinite?quantity contract for military uniform cold weather undergarments. This is a one?year base contract with four one?year option periods. The ordering period end date is June 9, 2023. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1?22?D?N163).

L3 Technologies Inc., doing business as Integrated Vision Solutions, Tempe, Ariz., (SPRBL1-22-D-0003, $11,103,890); and Elbit Systems of America ñ Night Vision LLC, Roanoke, Va., (SPRBL1-22-D-0004, $9,733,378), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, definite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRBL1-22-R-0007 for Army/Navy Portable Visual Search 14 Monocular Night Vision Device MX-11769 image intensifiers. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are one-time spot-buy contracts with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 10, 2023. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen, Md..

UPDATE: Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE607-22-D-0088, $8,746,719), has been added to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Billings Logan International Airport, Mont., issued against solicitation SPE607-22-R-0200 and awarded May 4, 2022.

U.S. Air Force

Paradigm Precision, Manchester, Conn., has been awarded $14,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair of the F100-PW-220/229 combustion chamber liner for Foreign Military Sales. Work will be performed in Manchester, Conn., and is expected to be completed by June 8, 2027. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8121-22-D-0010).

*Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business

**Small business

***Mandatory source