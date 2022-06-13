New name, same great supersonic mission

Introducing Quesst!

Evoking the experimental nature of flight testing and the spirit of aeronautical exploration, Quesst is what NASA is calling its mission to enable supersonic air travel over land.

This new moniker — complete with an extra “s” to represent “supersonic” — draws its inspiration from NASA’s long legacy of supersonic flight research.

The mission’s centerpiece is the sleek research plane known as the X-59, which Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is currently building in Palmdale, Calif.

Quesst replaces the mission’s original name: the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration.

“With Quesst, we’ve found a name that more effectively conveys the purpose, relevance, and — most importantly — excitement of what this mission is all about,” said Peter Coen, NASA’s mission integration manager for Quesst.

Through Quesst, NASA plans to demonstrate that the X-59 can fly faster than sound without generating the loud sonic booms supersonic aircraft typically produce. This thunderous sound is the reason the U.S. and other governments banned most supersonic flight over land.

Working with select communities, NASA will fly the X-59 to learn how people react to the diminished sonic “thump” it produces — if they hear anything at all. The agency will share survey data with regulators, with the hope they will consider writing new rules that lift the ban.

Quesst’s new look

With the introduction of Quesst comes a new mission identity — a blue and green signature mark that represents the elements of Quesst.

The new mission graphic displays stylized supersonic shockwaves encircling the research aircraft, above a community of homes. The imagery highlights the ground-breaking research that will be conducted across several U.S. cities during this mission.

Inspiration for the design comes from images captured during NASA’s 2019 Air-to-Air Background Oriented Schlieren (AirBOS) flight series, which recorded images of intersecting shockwaves from supersonic jets.

Here’s a breakdown of the design and its color palette:

The supersonic shockwaves, represented here in green, do not merge. This is what enables the X-59 to produce a quieter sonic thump.

The aircraft shape represents the X-59. While previously known as the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology, the aircraft will now just be referred to as the X-59.

The three houses represent the communities that will provide the data that could allow for future commercial supersonic flight over land.

The crescent represents land, highlighting the crucial and unique aspect of our mission — commercial supersonic flight over land.

Overall, the blue and green symbolize the Earth, and where the value of NASA’s aeronautics research is experienced by humankind every day.

The Quesst plan