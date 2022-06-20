Northrop Grumman begins fabrication of key NGI components

MAGNA, Utah–Northrop Grumman’s Next Generation Interceptor team recently began fabrication of integral throat entrances for the NGI solid rocket motors. This key milestone marks the beginning of manufacturing of key components for the NGI program. Produced at the company’s Bacchus facility in Magna, this hardware utilizes numerous Northrop Grumman advanced testing, inspection and development capabilities, including a specialized fiber weaving capability (pictured). This technology enables rapid development, prototyping and production for NGI to achieve the motor performance supporting this critical mission.