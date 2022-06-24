Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $248,225,000 modification (P00027) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001919C0008). This modification adds scope to procure two additional low rate initial production Lot 5 MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (24.8 percent); Palmdale, Calif., (14.8 percent); Red Oak, Texas (11.6 percent); Baltimore, Md., (9.7 percent); Moss Point, Miss., (8.1 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.6 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (5.7 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (4.6 percent); Newton, N.D., (1.6 percent); San Clemente, Calif., (1.5 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (9.8 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $248,225,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $45,237,115 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2301 to exercise an option for Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) Class Design Support and Integrated Data and Product Model Environment (IDPME) support. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (60 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (40 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (38 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (62 percent) in the amount of $2,752,742 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York, is awarded a $37,836,503 firm-fixed-price, cost modification (P00041) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0013). This modification increases the contract, based on the configuration item list, which provides for modifications for final country-unique configuration requirements for 24 MH-60R aircraft for the government of India. Additionally, this modification procures production spares, flight test assets, and goods and service tax recovery. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (52 percent); Stratford, Conn., (40 percent); and Troy, Ala., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $37,836,503 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Cardno GS Inc., Charlottesville, Va., is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services for Air Installations Compatible Use Zones and Range Air Installations Compatible Use Zones studies, and other encroachment management or readiness sustainment and compatibility-related services. The work to be performed provides for architectural and engineering services of an interdisciplinary nature required for preparation of encroachment management, readiness sustainment and compatibility-related planning documents, and related technical support studies and outreach training materials for Department of Navy installations throughout the United States and abroad. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $25,000,000. Work will be performed primarily in the continental U.S., and potentially for worldwide locations, and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award.† This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with two offers received.† The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-22-D-0006).

UPDATE: Granite-Healy Tibbitts JV, Watsonville, Calif., is awarded a credit modification in the amount of -$12,789,963 due to a reduction in the scope of work for task order N6247319F4540 for construction of Maintenance Dredging Piers 1, 3, and Paleta Creek at Naval Base San Diego, Calif., awarded April 25, 2019.

U.S. Army

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W91236-22-D-2007); Prime AE Group Inc., Baltimore, Md., (W91236-22-D-2003); Woolpert-RS&H LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio (W91236-22-D-2004); Clark Nexsen-CH2M Hill Norfolk, Englewood, Colo., (W91236-22-D-2008); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc., Kansas City, Mo., (W91236-22-D-2006); and Benham Stanley, Oklahoma City, Okla., (W91236-22-D-2005), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architectural and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 30 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded an $18,758,641 modification (P00778) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 to construct an expansion to the acetic acid and anhydride process facility at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $18,758,641 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Perkins Technical Services Inc.,** Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a maximum $90,112,225 firm-fixed-price contract for power supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. The performance completion date is June 21, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-22-D-0107).

Silver Oak Leaf Inc.,*** Alpharetta, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $10,716,250 modification (P00020) exercising the third one-year option period of an 18-month base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1135) with three one-year option periods for working uniform blouses and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a June 22, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

UPDATE: Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Va., (SPE2DE-22-D-0029, $12,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for dental equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-20-R0007 and awarded June 10, 2021.

U.S. Air Force

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., has been awarded a $20,200,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maturation of the Advanced Upper Stage Engine (VR35K-A). This contract provides for research and development and test facilities for the VR35K-A flight system maturation and its components. Work will be performed in Baraboo, Wisc., and is expected to be completed Sept. 23, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9300-22-C-6022).

Vector CSP LLC, Elizabeth City, N.C., has been awarded a $17,196,172 modification (P00011) to contract FA4890?20?F?0048 to exercise Option Year 2 for performance of in?garrison advisory and assistance support of fighter squadron personnel. Work will be performed at various Air Force and Joint Base locations in the U.S. and is expected to be completed June 25, 2025. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $56,470,432. Fiscal year 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,452,834 are being obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley?Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Woman-owned small business

***Service-disabled veteran-owned small business