fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

President Biden authorizes a further $450 million in support for Ukraine

by Jim Garamone
An Mi-17 helicopter is loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 9, 2022. The Department of Defense is delivering Mi-17 helicopters to aid Ukrainian troops around the battlefield and augment the Mi-17 helicopters sent to Ukraine earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

President Joe Biden has given DOD authorization for a drawdown of up to $450 million to meet Ukraine’s critical arms needs in the face of the Russian invasion.

This is the 13th presidential drawdown of DOD stocks since August 2021. Russia attacked Ukraine Feb. 24. “The United States has now committed approximately $6.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $6.1 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24,” Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said.

Airmen from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing and Marines from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp Pendleton, CA., load an M777 howitzer onto a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve Base, CA., Apr. 27, 2022. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

The package includes four high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 36,000 rounds of 105 mm ammunition, 18 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm artillery, 1,200 grenade launchers, 2,000 machine guns, 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, spare parts and other equipment.

Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $8.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

“As President [Joe] Biden told President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy when they spoke last week, the United States will continue to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and support its sovereignty, its territorial integrity,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at the White House June 23, 2022. “The bravery and determination of the Ukrainian armed forces, let alone their fellow citizens, continues to inspire the world and we are committed to standing with them as they fight for their freedom.”

Kirby also previewed the NATO Summit in Madrid the week of June 27 where President Biden will join fellow alliance heads of state and government. “Leaders will announce new force posture commitments to strengthen NATO’s defense and deterrent posture,” Kirby said. “The U.S. will announce steps to strengthen European security alongside expected major new contributions from allies.”

He noted that for the first time, the summit will include Indo-Pacific leaders from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea. This makes clear “that whether it’s in Europe or the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and our allies and partners will defend the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Biden’s trip to Europe hammers home the unity that Europe is experiencing in the face of Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to shake the NATO alliance with his unprovoked war. “Instead of a shaken West, we are more resolved than ever to support Ukraine and are leading that effort head on at both the G7 and the NATO Summit,” he said.

A U.S. Soldier watches Ukrainian artillerymen fire the M109 self-propelled howitzer at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2022. Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway trained Armed Forces of Ukraine artillerymen on the howitzers as part of security assistance packages from their respective countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

TEDx brings experts, innovators to...
 By KC Rawley
First Global Hawk Block-30s transition...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Northrop Grumman photograph
Navy’s BAMS-D unmanned aircraft returns...
 By Aerotech News
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit