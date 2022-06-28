Boeing announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Award winners

Boeing has announced its top-performing suppliers at the company’s 2022 Supplier of the Year event in Los Angeles, recognizing nine companies for proactively managing supply chain quality, readiness and health and delivering on Boeing’s commitment to advance global sustainability.

Award categories are: Supplier Diversity, Outstanding Performance, Alliance, Pathfinder, Supply Chain Visibility, Collaboration, Sustainability, Risk Management and Support & Services. For the first time, a Sustainability Supplier of the Year was awarded to demonstrate the importance of collaboration to drive sustainability across the supply chain.

“Each Boeing Supplier of the Year delivered impressive performance as our entire industry collaborated to drive stability through a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and Chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “They did an outstanding job maintaining our high standards – a focus on operational excellence, quality and reliability – that allow Boeing to continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders, customers and the flying public.”

The 2022 winners are:

* Supplier Diversity: Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

* Outstanding Performance: GeoControl Systems, Inc., Houston, Texas

* Alliance Award: Tata Advanced Systems, Hyderabad, India

* Pathfinder: Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp., Taoyuan City, Taiwan

* Supply Chain Visibility Award: Cytec Engineered Materials (SOLVAY Group), Alpharetta, Ga.

* Collaboration: voestalpine Böhler Aerospace GmbH & Co., Kapfenberg, Austria

* Sustainability: Edison Energy, LLC, Irvine, Calif.

* Risk Management: RBC Bearings, Oxford, Conn.

* Support & Services: GXO Logistics, Greenwich, Conn.

Learn more about each supplier and their recognition at https://www.boeing.com/suppliers#/supplier-of-year.

Boeing works with nearly 11,000 active suppliers worldwide and spends approximately $37 billion in supplier payments very year.