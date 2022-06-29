Headlines — June 29

News

US strike kills al-Qaeda-linked commander in Syria

The attack on the suspected militant is the latest in a series of strikes over the past years targeting al-Qaeda-linked militants in northwestern Syria.

Navy destroyer in South China Sea after Taiwan Strait flyover by recon plane

A U.S. Navy warship entered the South China Sea over the weekend, one day after a Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew through the adjacent Taiwan Strait.

US sending Metal Shark maritime combat boats to Ukraine, company says

Louisiana-based company Metal Shark announced June 28 that the U.S. would send six of its maritime combat vessels to Ukraine as part of the $450 million aid the White House announced last week.

Business

US Army unveils contract to build new light tank for infantry forces

The U.S. Army on June 28 selected General Dynamics Land Systems to build a light tank meant to improve mobility, protection and direct-fire capabilities for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.

US Army awards $72 million for new phase in next-gen ground system effort

The service awarded $36 million each to software company Palantir Technologies and defense firm Raytheon Technologies for work on the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node, which is currently under development. TITAN is expected to help connect sensors with users in the field to support beyond-line-of-sight targeting.

Defense

DOD looks to protect troops, civilian employees from prosecution over new abortion laws

The Supreme Courtís decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and remove federal protection of abortion access will affect troops and their families in myriad ways, many of which the Defense Department is still trying to work out.

Pentagon watchdog to evaluate US intelligence sharing in support of Ukraine

The Pentagon’s watchdog arm has announced it will look into the extent to which the Defense Department shares intelligence with European partners in support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Navy slows F-35 orders amid rising readiness grades of its fighter fleet

The Navy will order fewer F-35C jets in fiscal year 2023 than manufacturer Lockheed Martin could produce under a pandemic catch-up plan, with officials hoping to use the lull to spend money on other priorities.

Veterans

Four soldiers to receive Medals of Honor for actions in Vietnam

President Joe Biden on June 27 announced plans to award Medals of Honor to four soldiers for actions in the Vietnam War, fully recognizing the courage and heroism they showed during the fight there.

Advocates call on veterans to serve as poll workers for upcoming elections

Organizers behind the new VetTheVote initiative want to get more veterans involved in American elections.

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer’s remains

Rep. Jackie Speier has proposed a measure requiring disinterment of Navy Lt. Andrew Chabrol’s ashes before October 2023.