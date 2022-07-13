Golden Age Flight Museum has home in Tehachapi

The Golden Age Flight Museum now has a temporary home on the Tehachapi Airport in California.

The museum is open to the public the second Saturday each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the Tehachapi pilots open their hangars to display their aircraft. These include homebuilts, jets, antiques, and current aircraft.

On any one visit, you might have a close-up look at an Antonov AN-2, BT-13, Beech 18, and a 1922 Harley Davidson.

Several cases display authentic artifacts. Featured are the history of Amelia Earhart luggage; Pancho Barnes and her riding apparel; Charles Lindbergh memorabilia including sheet music, pins, and children’s traveling cases; vintage collections of aviation games, valentines, and other paper goods from the 1920s and 1930s; and the documented history of Kern County Airports. Aviation history books are on sale as well.

Todd Schultz founded the Golden Age Flight Museum in 2016 with the mission is to create a museum which houses airplanes that fly. As a result, he has been inspired him to rescue airplanes, gliders, cars, tanks, trucks and related items that represent a variety of aviation history. He is dedicated to restoring them to operational condition and putting them on display for the public — and a chance to take ride.

In addition, it is important for Todd to share his knowledge base by promoting educational programs, including STEM platforms. He believes exposing youngsters to the world of aviation will provide them with the opportunity to choose successful careers.

Considering the many donations of aircraft to the museum, Todd has earned a reputation as a trustworthy guardian of the past and future. For more information about the museum, donating an item, or to arrange a group tour, visit http://www.goldenageflightmuseum.org/ or contact Todd at airspeedphoto@gmail.com.