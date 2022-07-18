fbpx
Defense

Air Force completes another successful hypersonic test

by Aerotech News & Review
Master Sgt. John Malloy and Staff Sgt. Jacob Puente, both from 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secure the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020. The Air Force conducted another successful hypersonic test off the Southern California coast, July 12, 2022. The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight-3 was the 12th flight for the program and third release demonstration. The AGM-183A weapons system reached hypersonic speeds and primary and secondary objectives were met. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

The U.S. Air Force conducted another successful hypersonic test off the Southern California coast, July 12, 2022.

The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight-3 was the 12th flight for the program and third release demonstration. The AGM-183A weapons system reached hypersonic speeds and primary and secondary objectives were met.

“This was another important milestone for the Air Force’s first air-launched hypersonic weapon. The test successfully demonstrated booster performance expanding the operational envelope. We have now completed our booster test series and are ready to move forward to all-up-round testing later this year. Congratulations to the entire ARRW team, your dedication and expertise are what got us here,” said Brig Gen. Heath Collins, Armament Directorate program executive officer.

ARRW is designed to provide the ability to destroy high-value, time-sensitive targets. It will also expand precision-strike weapon systems’ capabilities by enabling rapid response strikes against heavily defended land targets.

A B-52 from the 419th Flight Test Squadron out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., carries a prototype of the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, for its first captive carry flight, June 12, 2019. The Air Force conducted another successful hypersonic test off the Southern California coast, July 12, 2022. The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight-3 was the 12th flight for the program and third release demonstration. The AGM-183A weapons system reached hypersonic speeds and primary and secondary objectives were met. (Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula)
