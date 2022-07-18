U.S. Army

Raytheon Co., Andover, Mass., was awarded a $353,930,171 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure additional lower tier air and missile defense sensor radar prototypes. †Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal, Ala.; Tuscon, Ariz.; Anaheim Hills, El Segundo and San Diego, Calif.; Fort Walton Beach, Indiatlantic and St. Petersburg, Fla.; Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind.; Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fulton, Md.; Andover, Burlington, Cambridge, Marlborough, Tewksbury, Waltham and Woburn, Mass.; Saginaw, Michigan; Nashua and Pelham, N.H.; White Sands Missile Range, N.M.; Lawton, Okla.; Chambersburg, Penn.; Portsmouth, R.I.; El Paso and San Antonio, Texas; and Arlington and Sterling, Va., with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $104,805,154 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W9124P-19-9-0001).

APTIM Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., was awarded a $13,605,262 firm-fixed-price contract for recurring maintenance, inspections, minor repairs, emergency repair actions, and minor construction for petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0271).

Camgian Microsystems Corp.,* Starkville, Miss., was awarded a $9,974,008 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development of a middleware framework to interconnect a disparate set of tools, data, computing, sensors, and networking. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Starkville, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, test, development, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,974,008 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W909MY-22-C-0020).

Sikorsky, A Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $7,591,514 firm-fixed-price contract for overhaul and repair of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0047).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $70,939,979 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00019) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification increases scope to provide Reliability and Maintainability Improvement Program implementation and the Anomaly Failure Resolution System backlog in support of establishing improvements to the reliability, availability, and maintainability to the F-35 and continued improvements to the F-35 total ownership costs for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Foreign Cooperative Program partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,126,160; Foreign Cooperative Program partners funds in the amount of $23,054,504; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,797,129; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,962,186 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics-OTS Inc., Williston, Vt., is awarded a $7,800,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for the 40mm MK47 MOD0 Advanced Lightweight Grenade Launcher (ALGL) Weapon System sustainment parts, spares, and associated sub-assemblies for U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces, and other warfighting commands. Work will be performed in Saco, Maine, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2022 defense operation and maintenance in the amount of $15,114 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016422DJN64).

U.S. Special Operations Command

Area-I LLC, Marietta, Ga., was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92238-22-D-0002) with a maximum ceiling value of $30,505,000. The contract will be a mixture of firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost only for the procurement of an unmanned aircraft system, the Agile-Launch Tactically-Integrated Unmanned System (ALTIUS), including mission system payloads, training, logistics support, engineering services, test and test support services, and other sustainment and development services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command, Aviation Integration Directorate Contracting Office. Most of the work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by July 2027. This contract was awarded through the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III regulations. U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., was awarded an $18,577,470 modification (P00007) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR0011-21-C-0010 to exercise the Phase 2 option of the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $29,026,376 from $10,448,906. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (62 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (9 percent); McKinney, Texas (7 percent); Centennial, Colo., (1 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); and Woburn, Mass., (18 percent), with an expected completion date of October 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

One Network Enterprises, Dallas, Texas, has been awarded a $17,904,492 firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort hybrid contract for the configuration, development, deployment and sustainment to production of the Foundational Logistics Information Technology Enterprise System (FLITES) Minimal Viable Product (MVP). This contract is a follow-on contract to continue the development and deployment of MVP1 and all other applicable MVPís, and subsequent deployments during the period of performance of the subject delivery order. The work will consist of software license, continued development of a commercial off-the-shelf software, technical support, and the associated software support necessary to enable the configuration of the FLITES solution. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2024. †This award is a delivery order off a competitively awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that was competitively awarded between five offorers. This contract will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2022 Air Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,263,000, which are obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8770-22-F-B009).

