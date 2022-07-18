Headlines — July 18

News

Iranian envoy responds to US claim it’s selling drones to Russia

Iran’s foreign minister insists his country opposes Russia’s war against Ukraine, but was vague July 13 about whether Tehran’s military cooperation with Moscow would include sales of drones that could carry missiles.

Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court called July 14 for an international “overarching strategy” to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

US calls on Russia to halt forced deportations of Ukrainians, citing war crimes

The Biden administration called on Russia to immediately release civilians that it says were forcibly deported from Ukraine, an accusation that would classify as a war crime.

Ukraine cuts N Korea ties over recognition of separatist regions

Kyiv severs relations after North Korea becomes only the third country to recognise the independence of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Business

BAE Systems delivers new M-code GPS receivers to Germany under first non-US sale

Germany has received its first batch of anti-spoofing, anti-jamming military-code GPS equipment, in the first non-U.S. sale of this equipment, manufacturer BAE Systems announced July 12.

Lockheed hypersonic weapon moves to next phase after US Air Force test success

The U.S. Air Force conducted a second consecutive successful flight of Lockheed Martin’s AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, marking the end of the hypersonic program’s booster test phase.

Harland & Wolff wins $65 million deal to fix up ex-British ship for Lithuanian Navy

The deal could provide Harland & Wolff with a significant credibility boost as the company and it’s Spanish partner Navantia prepare to submit a bid to the British Defence Ministry to build three large logistics ships, known as fleet solid support ships, primarily to support the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers.

Booz Allen unveils $100M venture capital fund to back tech startups

Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the 10 largest U.S. defense contractors, launched a $100 million venture capital fund to invest in fledgling companies creating promising new technology.

Defense

Navy broadens rules for sexual assault victims seeking restricted reports

The Navy is broadening some rules related to sexual assault reporting and victim requests for transfers to align with Defense Department policy, the service said July 12.

Technical sergeant promotion rate plummets to lowest level in a decade

More than 5,400 airmen have earned a promotion to technical sergeant this year in the most competitive E-6 cycle since 2013, the Air Force said July 12.



White House wrangles with Congress over ship, aircraft retirements

The White House on July 12 doubled down on a brewing fight with Congress over legislative efforts that would prevent the retirement of several ships and aircraft as well as the scrapping of a nuclear modernization program.

New Navy helo tech taking danger out of low visibility flying

Compared to the acres of deck on an aircraft carrier, the flight deck of an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is only slightly larger than the circumference of a Sea Hawk’s rotor blades and margins are tight. When adding low visibility and a pitching deck, safely landing on a destroyer is among the hardest jobs for a helicopter crew. The conditions for the landing would make it a “suicide mission,” the pilots said.

Space Command’s move to Alabama clears environmental hurdle, nearing final approval

An environmental review has found no problems with the proposed Huntsville site for a new U.S. Space Command headquarters clearing what could be the last major official hurdle for the new command to move to Alabama, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said July 13.

House Democrats adopt amendment giving DC mayor authority over city’s national guard

The House adopted an amendment to the annual defense spending bill on Wednesday that would give the mayor of Washington, D.C., authority over the capital city’s national guard.

Veterans

VA rises in the ranks as one of the best places to work in the US government

The Department of Veterans Affairs has become one of the best places to work in the federal government, ranking 5th among 17 of the largest agencies in 2021, according to a report published July 13.