Headlines — July 22

News

Back on the ground in Somalia, US launches strike against al-Shabab

Two months after President Joe Biden announced that American troops would once again deploy in rotations to Somalia, the U.S. struck a group of al-Shabab fighters.

Russia expands territorial ambitions as US weighs sending fighter jets to Kyiv

With Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in Washington, the White House warned that Moscow is seeking to annex parts of Ukraine’s east and south.

Business

Ukraine shows need for NATO ‘magazine depth’: Raytheon exec

In the wake of the Ukraine crisis, Europe has finally awoken to the lack of “magazine depth” — having stocks in reserve — for precision fires, according to Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

US State Department OKs potential sale of C-17 aircraft support to UAE-Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of C-17 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated cost of $980.4 million, the Pentagon said on July 19.

Turkey’s Baykar drone company ‘will never’ supply Russia: CEO

The CEO of Turkey’s Baykar, which makes the drones being widely used by Ukraine against Russian forces, has ruled out supplying the Bayraktar TB2 to Moscow.

Troubled Lockheed F-35 risks more groundings on lack of working engines

A shortage of spare engines may leave some F-35s grounded because it’s taking longer than planned to repair a key component for the U.S.’s costliest warplane, according to congressional auditors.

Leonardo, BAE announce partnership on Future Combat Air System demonstrator

Leonardo UK and BAE Systems announced they will partner on development of a Future Combat Air System demonstrator, which the British Ministry of Defence plans to fly by 2027.

Contractors look to lasers for unmanned systems

Laser technology’s ability to play a growing role in the military drone sector made a showing at the Farnborough Air Show this week.

UK aviation sustainability mandates could bolster US defense sector

Commercial aerospace companies say the technology they’re developing to help meet a U.K. mandate on net zero emissions by 2050 could have positive implications for the U.S. defense industry.

Czech Republic selects F-35 as next fighter jet

The Czech government has decided to launch negotiations with the United States to buy 24 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets for the country’s Air Force.



South Korea to buy 20 more F-35s

South Korea will buy 20 more F-35A fighter jets from the United States, as a part of its F-X project focused on acquiring foreign stealth fighter jets from 2023 to 2028.

Norway to buy Raytheon’s Stormbreaker smart bomb for F-35 fleet

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence confirmed this week it will buy Raytheon Technologiesí StormBreaker smart bomb from the U.S. Air Force.

Defense

Army reopening nearly 900 G-RAP recruiting fraud investigations

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is taking a second look at nearly 900 investigations it previously conducted into personnel accused of fraud or other crimes while participating in the Guard Recruiting Assistance Program between 2005 and 2012, according to an email obtained by Army Times.

Marines to buy Iron Dome-based missile interceptor after successful live-fire test

“We asked for a wicked solution to a wicked problem, and the MRIC provided that to us,” the No. 2 Marine said.

Pentagon renames UFO office, expands mission to include ‘transmedium’ objects

After only eight months of existence, the Pentagon’s office tasked with investigating and tracking UFOs — or unidentified aerial phenomena — will look beyond the stars for objects of interest.

Senate trying to block military transfers based on potentially discriminatory state laws

The military would be barred from considering state laws in deciding where to station service members under an amendment that was included in the Senate’s version of the annual defense policy bill.

With $100M, can the Senate save large undersea drone program from Navy chopping block?

The Senate Armed Services Committee in its report justified the move by saying Snakehead could be “an important capability” once fielded.

Marines pause amphibious combat vehicle operations at sea after 2 ACVs disabled in heavy surf

The Marines are keeping their Amphibious Combat Vehicles out of the water following a Tuesday training incident in heavy surf that disabled two ACVs, the service announced late July 20.

Veterans

Medals of Honor for soldiers who perpetrated Wounded Knee massacre may be rescinded

Lawmakers took a step last week towards taking back the nation’s highest award for valor from Army troops who perpetrated one of the most infamous Native American massacres in U.S. history.

Church that allegedly scammed GI Bill benefits is proof more oversight is needed, advocate tells Congress

An advocacy group told a House panel on July 20 that a church alleged to have scammed veterans out of millions of dollars in service benefits should be a wake-up call for regulators of GI Bill education payments.

VA’s $16 billion medical records overhaul could triple in cost

Veterans Affairs officials announced Wednesday they will delay the planned deployment of the department’s new electronic medical records to sites in Idaho amid concerns the $16-billion project could be endangering veterans and may triple in cost.