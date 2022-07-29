Headlines — July 29

News

Thousands of troops are still deployed to Europe for Ukraine response

Out of roughly 15,000 troops who mobilized around Europe earlier this year, more than 10,000 remain, including an Army armored brigade and pilots, maintainers and staff for dozens of fighter aircraft.

US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge

The Ukrainian military used a U.S.-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting knockout punch July 27 to a bridge Russia used to supply its forces in an occupied region of southern Ukraine.

Germany authorizes production of 100 howitzers for Ukraine

The German government has approved a request by defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to produce 100 howitzers for the Ukrainian army — although it will likely take many months before the first artillery units arrive in the war-torn country.

Future of US support for Ukraine at stake as GOP grapples with rift over aid

Which side of the GOP wins out could determine the extent of U.S. aid going forward if Republicans win control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, as political forecasters are predicting will happen.

Business

Hindustan Aeronautics awards $100M engine contract to Honeywell

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has awarded a $100 million contract to American firm Honeywell for the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft, the Indian state-run company announced July 27.

US, UK will have ‘avenue’ to share best practices for sixth-gen fighter development

After working together closely to help develop and deploy the F-35, the United Kingdom and the United States have pursued different programs when it comes to sixth-generation fighters.

Meet Russia’s new arms industry boss — a fan of Stalin and business consolidation

Russia’s newly appointed deputy prime minister has a challenge ahead of him: protecting and building the country’s defense-industrial base amid Western sanctions and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Army ‘encouraged’ by IVAS test despite ‘challenges,’ FLRAA decision may come in October

“I think there’s further work to do to improve the system. But we saw a lot of positive things as a test,” the Army’s top acquisition official said of IVAS, before separately noting a potential delay in a major future helicopter program contract.

Supply chain, inflation woes drag down Boeing’s defense profit

Boeing reported lower sales and profit in its defense unit in the most recent quarter, as charges on several key programs dragged it down.

Air Force’s RQ-4 Global Hawk drones headed for retirement in FY27

The Air Force has sought to retire the Global Hawk at various points over the last decade, but now has an official retirement target for the high-altitude drones, Breaking Defense has learned.



TAI inks helicopter, trainer aircraft deals with African nations

Turkish Aerospace Industries has announced new deals to export its helicopter gunships and trainer aircraft to two African countries.

Philippines scraps Russian chopper deal

The Philippine government has scrapped a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions, Philippine officials said.

Defense

New benefits for burn pit victims in limbo after Senate Republicans block plan

A surprise deal on health care and environmental policies announced by Senate Democratic leaders Wednesday afternoon produced an unexpected casualty: the comprehensive toxic exposure legislation veterans advocates expected to pass this week.

Navy, Marine Corps replacing faulty aircraft ejection seat components

The Navy and Marine Corps are replacing ejection seat parts in some fixed wing aircraft — including the F/A-18 Super Hornet — after the manufacturer discovered a defect.

US Army sets timeline for demo of new, hard-to-detect mobile command post

A burgeoning U.S. Army effort to ensure command posts are suited for fights teeming with sensors and combatants using advanced technology could soon be ready for a demonstration.

Lawmakers press Pentagon for answers as military recruiting crisis deepens

Lawmakers from both parties are putting increasing pressure on the Pentagon to fix the recruitment crisis that threatens to leave the military well short of its goals to bring new troops aboard this year, in what is widely considered the worst recruiting environment since the end of the Vietnam War.

Battle from the skies: How aviation advances empower the Corps’ new combat plan

The “air” part has remained in a holding pattern as top aviators rethought how the air side will fit into the new Force Design 2030 plan.

Mid-tier programs running out of time; overruns coming, Kendall says

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall thinks Congress will give the Air Force a bigger topline budget amount than it requested in fiscal 2023 — and not a moment too soon, because a number of “mid-tier acquisition” programs are running out the clock and need a fresh funding stream, he said.

Veterans

More than 43,000 names — US and Korean — on new Wall of Remembrance at Korea War Memorial

Gold Star families pressed forward July 26 to find their loved ones’ names listed on the new Wall of Remembrance added to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, just as families of the fallen from Vietnam did 40 years ago at the opening of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

VA’s $16 billion health records overhaul could be scrapped if fixes aren’t made

Reports of patient harm and cost overruns have threatened to derail the 10-year effort.