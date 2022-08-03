U.S. Special Operations Command

L3 Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8637-22-D-B001) in the amount of $3,000,000,000 (maximum ceiling value) in support of Armed Overwatch. Research, development, test, and evaluation; and procurement funds in the amount of $170,000,000 were obligated at time of the award. Armed Overwatch will provide Special Operations Forces deployable, affordable, and sustainable crewed aircraft systems fulfilling close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, requirements in austere and permissive environments for use in irregular warfare operations in support of the National Defense Strategy. The contract will be a mixture of firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, time and materials, and cost reimbursement no-fee for the procurement of up to 75 aircraft, training systems, mission planning systems, support equipment, spares, and logistics support, with a period of performance from July 2022 to July 2029, including all options. The majority of the work will be done in Greenville, Texas. This action is a follow-on production contract in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 4022(f) authorized or required by statute. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

MCP Computer Products Inc., San Marcos, Calif., was awarded a firm-fixed-price order (H92415-22-F-0017) with a value of $11,999,955 for Dell laptops and associated equipment in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF-AT&L) Program Executive Office Command, Control, Computers and Communications (PEO-C4), with a delivery of 75 days after the date of the order. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,999,955 were obligated at time of the award. The blanket purchasing agreement was solicited and issued using a full and open competition strategy in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $854,368,644 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides depot-level engine repair services for the AE2100 D3 engine on the C/KC-130 aircraft in support of the Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (60 percent); Alverca, Portugal (30 percent); San Antonio, Texas (5 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0011).

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded a $48,436,094 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides hardware and incidental maintenance and repair services in support of advanced architecture phase, amplitude and time simulators for the electronic warfare systems integration test environment. The supplies and services will support system performance evaluation and integration of various electronic warfare systems. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., and is expected to be completed in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622D0002).

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $25,651,592 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00014) to exercise an option previously awarded, and to award new scope for propulsion viability modernization under contract (N0003021C0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Magna, Utah (81.3 percent); Denver, Colo., (13.3 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (3.7 percent); Titusville, Fla., (1.5 percent); and various places below one percent (0.2 percent). Work is expected to be completed July 1, 2025. The maximum dollar value of the modification is $25,651,592. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,523,075; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,128,517 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

HII Defense and Federal Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $15,337,889 firm-fixed-price contract for technical support services for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives (CBRNE) Consequence Management Program. The work to be performed provides Headquarters Marine Corps, Plans, Policies and Operations and Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) with support in critical areas such as CBRNE response planning and policy development; logistics and equipment life-cycle sustainment; training and readiness; capabilities and threat assessments; information technology demonstration, verification, and validation. Services also include providing technical resources to perform a broad range of development, logistics, system acquisition and engineering, human performance, and integration functions. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (65 percent); Jacksonville, N.C., (14 percent); and Carlsbad, Calif., (21 percent). Work under the base contract period is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $2,155,937 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. MCICOM Headquarters, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (M95494-22-F-0007).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, La., was awarded an option (P00024) in the amount of $11,019,430 for contract (N3220520C2257). The option is a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Command’s contract for the time charter of seven tractor-like tugs in support of Navy bases at Kings Bay, Georgia; and Mayport, Florida. This option is the second of the current contract. The current contract includes a one-year, firm period of the performance, three, one-year options periods and one, 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $58,577,245. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Ga., (50 percent); and Mayport, Fla., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,019,430 for Option Two are currently available for performance under this contract action. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and three offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

General Atomics – Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., is awarded a $7,784,929 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0031). This modification provides three SkyTower I pods, three air vehicle installation kits, three ground control system installation kits, one lot of product support material/ancillary items, and two unmanned aircraft system modifications for the MQ-9A Reaper System for the Navy. Work will be performed in Poway, California (43.5 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (35.5 percent); and Grey Butte, Calif., (21 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,750,926; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,034,003 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $6,034,003 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a modification (P00014) on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with economic price adjustment HTC711-17-D-R003 in the estimated amount of $466,000,000. This modification provides continued surface transportation coordination services for the movement of freight within the continental U.S. (CONUS) and Canada under the Department of Defense Freight Transportation Services program to the Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Contract Management Agency, and Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk. Work will be performed within CONUS and Canada as specified on each individual order. The period of performance is from Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $1,281,067,507 to $1,747,067,507. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S.Army

Moderna US Inc., Cambridge, Mass., was awarded a $52,600,000 modification (P00001) to contract W58P05-22-C-0017 for the purchase of COVID-19 pediatric booster vaccines. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds in the amount of $52,600,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.



HDR Engineering Inc., Mobile, Ala., (W912782-2-D-0015); Mott MacDonald LLC, Iselin, N.J., (W91278-22-D-0016); Stantec-Fni JV, Lexington, Ky., (W91278-22-D-0017); and Tetra Tech Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (W91278-22-D-0018), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services to support the Water and Wastewater Technical Center of Expertise. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $16,434,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, La., with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,434,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0039).

Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Operations & Maintenance LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $17,998,344 modification (P00050) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8290) with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater utility systems at Hill Air Force, Utah. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Utah, with an Aug. 31, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2064 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Missile Defense Agency

Yorktown Systems Group Inc., Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a sole source, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $17,761,024. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide a knowledgeable, well-trained and cohesive administrative workforce that leverages agency capabilities to consistently provide customized, high performing, and efficiency-oriented administrative and executive services to support the Missile Defense Agency’s organizations to include Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to bridge the gap until the competitive award of the follow-on effort. The work will be performed in various locations to include Huntsville, Ala., Fort Belvoir, Va., Dahlgren, Va., Colorado Springs, Colo., Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Kirtland AFB, N.M., Vandenberg AFB, Calif., Fort Greely, Alaska; and Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii. The performance period is from Aug. 3, 2022, through Aug. 2, 2023. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,918,560 are being obligated on this award, and fiscal 2021 funds in the amount of $454,000 are being obligated on this award, and FMS funds in the amount of $82,831 will be used to fund this effort. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-22-C-0006).

Washington Headquarters Services

IssuePoint LLC, Livonia, Mich., (HQ003421F0384-P00002) is being awarded a hybrid (firm-fixed-price, labor hour, and time and materials) contract in the amount of $12,607,800. The purpose of the contract is to provide support services to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in the areas of software development, software testing, training, application customer support and troubleshooting, SharePoint management, SharePoint development, web site development and maintenance, COBOL/mainframe development and full stack maintenance, report and dashboard development and maintenance, office automation support, data modeling, and system and user documentation. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,255,392 are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $24,852,760. The total if all options are exercised is $61,185,320. The estimated completion date is July 31, 2026. Work will be performed in Mechanicsburg, Penn. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., has been awarded an $8,191,811 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for multi-domain fusion for continuous universal targeting software prototype/hardware. This effort is for research and development towards automated, first-level processing of electronic intelligence and associated data to provide enhanced target detection, geolocation, and low-latency targeting of dynamic, time critical targets. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be complete by July 31, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, offers were solicited electronically via an open broad agency announcement and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $375,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-22-C-1513).

*Small business