Headlines — August 4

News

DOD’s missing Jan. 6 phone records need investigation, Senate leader demands

A top Senate Democrat is demanding an investigation into missing text messages from Defense Department leadership concerning the preparation for and response to the attack on the Capitol complex on Jan. 6.

US, Indonesian soldiers hold drills on Sumatra amid China concerns

The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesiaís Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Business

Just weeks after Saudi trip, Biden administration greenlights $5B in arms for Gulf nations

Under the deal, Riyadh could spend $3 billion on Patriot interceptors; the UAE, $2.2 billion on THAAD interceptors.

Surprising many, SOCOM chose this heavily modified ag aircraft to go from cornfields to battlefields

U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen an airplane based on a well-known crop duster to take on its Armed Overwatch mission, conducting counterterrorism operations and irregular warfare in places like Africa. The AT-802U Sky Warden, produced by L3Harris TechnologiesLHX -1.1 percent and agricultural aircraft maker Air Tractor, beat out better-known airplanes from Textron Aviation and Sierra Nevada to meet SOCOM’s requirement.

Defense

Secretary of Defense expected to name a military officer as Pentagon press secretary

A US Air Force brigadier general is expected to be named as the new Pentagon press secretary by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to an administration official and a senior defense official familiar with the matter.

Judge rejects Navy environmental review of Whidbey Island Growler jet expansion

A U.S. District Court judge ruled Aug. 2 that the Navy violated federal law in an environmental study of expanded Whidbey Island jet operations that failed to quantify the noise impacts on classroom learning as well as other shortcomings.

Veterans

Veterans can start filing new claims now for 23 illnesses covered under new law

The Department of Veterans Affairs has established a website explaining the details of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT, Act, and encourages veterans to file claims and apply for health care coverage.

Medal of Honor recipient Robert Simanek dies at 92

Marine Pfc. Robert E. had just fallen asleep after a night patrol in August 1952 when he was rousted to serve as radioman for a 12-man squad headed to occupy a place called “Outpost Irene” north of Seoul.

What are military burn pits? And why are veterans worried about them?

Burn pits are well-known within the military community, but the reasons for using them and the dangers that accompany them are less familiar to the American public. With the topic gaining prominence in recent months, here’s a look at the issues surrounding burn pits and the help veterans could receive in dealing with their effects.