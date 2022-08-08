Headlines — August 8

News

US to take part in military exercise near India’s disputed border with China

The military drills will be held in mid-October at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Auli in the Indian state of Uttarakhand and will focus on high-altitude warfare training, according to a senior Indian Army officer with knowledge of the matter.

US readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package

The Biden administration’s next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Aug. 5.

What we know about the blast that killed Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

A Washington Post review of satellite imagery, videos, and interviews with former detainees and experts raises questions about the Russian claim that a Ukrainian HIMARS-launched attack killed at least 50 people at a prison on the outskirts of Olenivka on July 29.

Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help

The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.

Business

Defying fiscal disruption: Defense revenues on Top 100 continue to climb, despite supply chain turmoil

For Raytheon Technologies, it wasn’t one specific material that surged in price, causing headaches for the defense contractor.

The list is here: Find out how global defense companies performed in FY21

The war in Ukraine has sparked a global hunger for weapons that is likely to play out over years. In some cases, the war is pushing countries to turn to off-the-shelf systems rather than wait for programs already in development. As a result, this new wave of spending is likely to have major ramifications for the global defense industry in the coming years.

Turkey’s defense industry eyes export expansion as government navigates geopolitical stage

Turkey’s defense and aerospace sales have increased tenfold over the last two decades, with the sector’s export business growing by nearly 1,200 percent, according to data released May 3 by one of the country’s industry umbrella organizations.

India’s private defense firms seek level playing field as MoD preps new arms embargo

India is preparing a new list of additional banned foreign-made defense materiel, according to the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, with the industry association providing its own input to the government.

China’s military modernization spurs growth for state-owned enterprises

In 2021, Chinese defense-related revenue grew for each of the seven state-owned enterprises involved in Chinese defense production. Growth was variable between the seven enterprises, but all have benefited from relative economic growth in 2021, as well as the People’s Liberation Army’s continued modernization and procurement of naval, aerospace and ground-based capabilities.

Navy taps AECOM to refurbish berths, dry docks for future aircraft carriers

The Navy this week awarded a $91 million contract task order to AECOM Technical Services for infrastructure repairs at Norfolk Naval Shipyard aimed at preparing the facility to service Gerald Ford-class aircraft carriers.



Amid hiring boom, defense firms say labor shortage is dragging them down

Labor shortfalls rooted in the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a millstone around the neck of the defense industry, forcing firms to juggle staff, hold job fairs and find workarounds to keep operations running as smoothly as possible.

Boeing, machinists clash on retirement benefits

Boeing machinists say they’re ready to strike after failed contract negotiations and pseudo satellites are closer to flying.

Defense

Here’s what we know about F-35 ejection seat woes so far

U.S. military officials say their F-35 Joint Strike Fighters are returning to flight after a scare from potentially defective ejection seats across the fleet, but won’t answer whether they’ve found the problem on any planes.

Navy establishes Recruiting Reserve Command as services struggle with quotas

The Navy has stood up Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, a move that comes as the armed services struggle with recruiting numbers this fiscal year.

Some of DOD’s GPS alternatives lack complete business cases

The Defense Department’s growing reliance on GPS, coupled with other countries’ growing abilities to interfere with satellites — kinetically with anti-satellite weapons and through acts such as signal jamming and cyberattacks — have brought about the desire for “a diverse array of technologies” for PNT, according to the report.

Veterans

Veterans unemployment under 3% for the fifth consecutive month

The veterans unemployment rate settled at 2.7 percent for the third consecutive month in July, extending positive news about the veterans job market to its best streak in 22 years, according to the federal researchers.†

Implementing the PACT Act is veterans’ next battle

Veterans clinched a victory after the Senate passed a bill that would expand medical coverage for former service members with toxic exposures.