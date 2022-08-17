U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Mich., is awarded an $87,999,656 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract M67854-16-0006 for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,910,796,347. This contract modification procures labor and material for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle Mission Role Variant Medium Caliber Cannon (ACV-30) for post-critical design review design and development, production representative test vehicles, and support for test activities.† Work will be performed in Oceanside, Calif., (14 percent); Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., (14 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (13 percent); York, Penn., (12 percent); Aiken, S.C., (9 percent); San Jose, Calif., (7 percent); Stafford, Va., (7 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (5 percent); Johnstown, Penn., (4 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich., (3 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (3 percent); Goleta, Calif., (2 percent); White Sands, N.M., (2 percent); Bolzano, Italy (2 percent); Twentynine Palms, Calif., (1 percent); and Vicksburg, Miss., (1 percent), with an expected completion date of July 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $30,152,264 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Vertex Aerospace, Madison, Miss., is awarded a $62,792,923 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for organizational level and authorized intermediate level aircraft maintenance, logistics support, and limited repair of common support equipment for three KC-130J aircraft for the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait (95 percent); and Madison, Miss., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0040).

Crown Point Systems Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $47,911,527 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures a minimum quantity of 10 various brand name audio visual (AV) video teleconference (VTC) equipment parts and up to a maximum quantity of 32,960 various brand name AV VTC equipment parts. This procurement is in support of Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Systems Division’s integration of specialized network AV systems supporting intelligence agencies and the command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. combatant commanders, Department of Defense agencies and services, and the Department of Homeland Security operational and support components. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in August 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522D0036).

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisc., is awarded a $39,414,122 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 to exercise an option for fiscal 2022 engineering and class support requirements in support of detail design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., (30 percent); Newport News, Va., (25 percent); New York, N.Y., (10 percent); Columbia, Md., (10 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (10 percent); Ayer, Mass., (5 percent); Arlington, Va., (5 percent); Herndon, Va., (2 percent); Camden, N.J., (2 percent); and Tulsa, Okla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Work is expected to be completed by August 2031 if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded an $8,982,725 firm-fixed-price modification (P00025) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042118D0004). This modification increases the contract ceiling for the production and delivery of additional AN/ARC-210 family of radio equipment as follows: 105 MT-4935 mounting bases; 95 MX-12366 low noise amplifier triplexers; 95 AM-7642 high power amplifiers; 34 C-12561B control, radio sets; 20 Gen 6 reprogramming kits; and three additional training courses in support of multiple platforms across the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Excel Garment Manufacturing Ltd., El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $25,801,200 modification (P00009) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1248) with four one-year option periods for improved flame-resistant coveralls. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 18, 2023. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Army

Michels Corp, Brownsville, Wisc., was awarded a $12,582,851 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of Lock No. 21 and Lock No. 22. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Quincy, Ill., and New London, Mo., with an estimated completion date of May, 1, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds in the amount of $12,582,851 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-C-0026).

L-J Inc.,* Cayce, S.C., was awarded $10,068,000 firm-fixed-price contract for raising dikes and berms, and installation of new spillway systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 2, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,068,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-22-C-0005).

Workplace Solutions Inc.,* Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a $9,752,018 firm-fixed-price contract for the initial outfitting of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Md., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 24, 2024. Fiscal 2010 military construction and operation and maintenance funds, Army in the amount of $9,752,018 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-22-C-6001).

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, McKinney, Texas, was awarded an $8,178,823 firm-fixed-price contract in support of the Improved Targeted Acquisition System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army; and procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,178,823 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0058).

*Small business