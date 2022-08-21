Vet of the Day | U.S. Army Veteran Luis R. Visot

Luis R. Visot grew up in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and went to college in Wisconsin at Marquette University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.

In 1978, he was commissioned into the Army as a second lieutenant. In addition, he continued his education at the University of Georgia, earning a master’s degree in education in 1980.

Throughout his time in the Army, Visot deployed for Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, the Iraq War and Operation Unified Response.

In between the Gulf War and the Iraq War, he served during the Implementation Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina. By 2014, he earned the title chief of staff for the United States Army Reserve. As chief of staff, Visot was “responsible for the synchronization and integration of the Army Reserve staff and leading its strategic and operational planning, activities and execution.”

While initially only planning to stay in the Army for eight years, Visot enjoyed his service and the opportunities to continue his military education and training. He earned an additional master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. During his service, he committed himself to the Army’s ideal of selfless service and dedicated his time to showing his appreciation for his soldiers to increase their retention in the Army. When discussing his legacy, Visot said, “My duty and responsibility is to make sure I leave a better Army.”

In 2016, Visot retired as a major general. Throughout his 38 years of service, he received many awards, including an Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster and Defense Meritorious Service Medal. In 2020, Visot received his doctorate in education from George Washington University.

We honor his service.