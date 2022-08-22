Headlines — August 22

News

US, South Korea revive live military drills

The 11-day show of military strength after a four-year hiatus is likely to irritate neighboring North Korea and China, security experts said.

‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery

A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Aug. 19.

Russia says it has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missile three times in Ukraine

Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Aug. 21.

Business

Raytheon eyes small satellite edge

In this week’s Defense Dollars, Raytheon buys a satellite company and Booz Allen Hamilton extends a contract.

US Air Force picks five companies to prototype next-gen engines

The U.S. Air Force on Aug. 19 awarded contracts worth up to nearly $4.9 billion to five companies to develop prototypes of an adaptive engine for its next-generation fighter jets.

With KC-Y tanker competition in doubt, next-gen KC-Z study to start ahead of schedule in 2024

Currently, the Air Force envisions its next-generation KC-Z tanker as a family of systems, which could include a tanker aircraft as well as “other technologies, whether it’s survivability, or connectivity, or maybe efficiencies that we want to pull into that,” said program officer Paul Waugh.

Defense

Applications to service academies plummet amid recruitment and pandemic woes

Applications to the service academies dropped significantly this past year — ranging from 10 percent to nearly 30 percent — as the military continues to grapple with recruitment woes amid a national dip in college enrollment across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Battle lines drawn for Bonhomme Richard arson trial

After two days of hearings at Naval Base San Diego, a Navy judge is considering what evidence will be admitted in next month’s trial of the sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard in 2020.

644th Combat Comms Squadron takes on an F-35 ACE challenge

For 30 days in April and May, a group of expeditionary communications technicians got together at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, with one task: Find a way for the F-35 to transfer data on remote or contested Pacific islands.

Space Force hopes for wear testing of uniforms in spring 2023

Right now, just six prototypes of the Space Force’s service dress uniform exist — the two debuted by male and female officers in September 2021, two more for enlisted male and female Guardians, one for Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, and one for Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman.

Veterans

Amid abortion fight, House Democrats want to hear from veterans on reproductive health care

House Democrats are gathering feedback from veterans on reproductive health care at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the latest congressional salvo on abortion rights.

“This is what a loophole looks like,” says veteran who does not qualify for help under new burn pit law

A leading veterans advocate who is now sick from toxic exposure including after overseas deployments in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, will not benefit from the recently passed PACT Act, according to medical records reviewed by CBS News.

Road to recovery on display this weekend at Warrior Games event

Warrior Games competitors, representing all U.S. military service branches and Special Operations Command, will demonstrate their skills at Walt Disney World Resort, including retired Central Florida veterans Andrew Blackburn and Mark Coltrain.