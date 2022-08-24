U.S. Army

Day and Zimmermann Inc., Parsons, Kansas (W52P1J-22-D-0031); and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Canada Inc., Repentigny, Quebec, Canada (W52P1J-22-D-0032), will compete for each order of the $372,589,589 firm-fixed-price contract to load, assemble and package high-explosive mortar cartridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 18, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

RL Alvarez Construction LLC,* Clarksville, Tenn., was awarded a $100,000,000 modification (P00007) to contract W91248-18-D-0009 for construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2023. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky., is the contracting activity.

TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nev., was awarded a $48,121,033 modification (P00079) to contract W9124R-18-C-0001 for non-personal test support services. Work will be performed in Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., and Fort Greely, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Jabez-Absher Small Business JV,* Orting, Wash., was awarded a $29,004,500 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and reconfigure existing barracks. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 4, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $29,004,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-22-C-0011).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $22,639,245 modification (P00315) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 to exercise available options to support the fielding of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, packaged and installed kits, and trailers. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Army funds and fiscal 2020 and 2022 Marine Corps procurement funds in the amount of $22,639,245 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

USFI Inc., Gardena, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $320,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Korea, with an Aug. 23, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-22-D-4098).

U.S. Navy

Advanced Systems and Software Engineering Technologies LLC,* Ridgecrest, Calif., is awarded a $292,310,598 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides system engineering, analysis, research, development, logistics, configuration and data management services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Divisionís aircraft integrated product teams for the development, integration, test, evaluation, and fielding of new and upgraded capabilities to Navy aircraft, to include F/A-18, EA-18G, F-35, AV-8B, AH-1/UH-1 aircraft and unmanned aerial systems. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., (86.5 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., (7 percent); Ridgecrest, Calif., (5 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.† This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893622D0038).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $78,423,685 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost reimbursement contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise options for engineering design and development.† Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,919 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Aktarius LLC,* Panama City, Fla., is awarded a $19,023,894 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides training support services to conduct and present training materials, user manuals, and user training on the upgraded and enhanced Digital Imagery Exploitation Engine, the Kinetic Integrated Lightweight Software Individual Tactical Combat Handheld, and the Android Precision Assault Strike Suite applications for Digital Precision Strike Service customers. Work will be performed in Panama City, Fla., (90 percent); and China Lake, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 637 Tribal 8(a) Small Business. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622D0015).

Information Management Resources Inc., Aliso Viejo, Calif., is awarded a $17,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00173-22-D-2006) and task order (N00173-22-F-2031) for information technology and engineering technical support and system administration. The contract has a five-year ordering period with a total not-to-exceed amount of $17,000,000. The task order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this task order to $4,775,763. Work on the task order will be performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Monterey, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $13,542,835 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5116 for AEGIS combat system engineering agent efforts, which include the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build 20. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,220,634 (53 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,883,043 (44 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $439,158 (3%) will be obligated at time of award and do not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Vacco Industries, South El Monte, Calif., is awarded an $8,282,516 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for the procurement of 39 valve assemblies in support of the Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards ìChop-and-Swapî initiative. All work will be performed in South El Monte, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by December 2026, with no option periods. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,211,887 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this sole-source requirement, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-22-C-NA07).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Conn., has been awarded a $12,012,754 modification (P00008) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C0138 to support a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $4,434,973 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business