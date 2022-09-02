360,000 pounds of steel delivered for new FTMF museum

The Flight Test Museum Foundation announced this past week that Phase Two has begun, and construction of the steel frame is beginning on the Flight Test Museum site at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The museum’s main mission is to protect and preserve the historical and extremely rare aircraft inside the new structure and away from the damaging outside elements. The hall will house one of the most unique collections of research aircraft in the world and provide a place for the world to see it.

“Our mission is to preserve, display, and educate the public about the more than 75 years of flight tests, aerospace and technological developments in the Aerospace Valley,” said a museum spokesperson. “Our Educational Programs provide online and in person activities, lessons, and classes on the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math in flight test and aerospace research to expand knowledge, inspire, and motivate future generations using examples of the advancements in aerospace in our collection.”

Innovation and exploration are alive and well in the Aerospace Valley. In the past, the pilots and engineers broke the shackles of traditional thinking holding them back from chasing their wild ambition to fly faster, longer, and further than anyone ever had. Today, Blue Origin rocket testing is conducted, the Space Force is testing systems, and NASA is developing a commercial supersonic aircraft with the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. History is being made every day in the Aerospace Valley, and the museum is the place for the world to learn about it.

Upcoming events and updates