360,000 pounds of steel delivered for new FTMF museum

The Flight Test Museum Foundation announced this past week that Phase Two has begun, and construction of the steel frame is beginning on the Flight Test Museum site at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
The museum’s main mission is to protect and preserve the historical and extremely rare aircraft inside the new structure and away from the damaging outside elements. The hall will house one of the most unique collections of research aircraft in the world and provide a place for the world to see it.
“Our mission is to preserve, display, and educate the public about the more than 75 years of flight tests, aerospace and technological developments in the Aerospace Valley,” said a museum spokesperson. “Our Educational Programs provide online and in person activities, lessons, and classes on the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math in flight test and aerospace research to expand knowledge, inspire, and motivate future generations using examples of the advancements in aerospace in our collection.”
Innovation and exploration are alive and well in the Aerospace Valley. In the past, the pilots and engineers broke the shackles of traditional thinking holding them back from chasing their wild ambition to fly faster, longer, and further than anyone ever had. Today, Blue Origin rocket testing is conducted, the Space Force is testing systems, and NASA is developing a commercial supersonic aircraft with the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. History is being made every day in the Aerospace Valley, and the museum is the place for the world to learn about it.
Upcoming events and updates
- Sept. 21-24, 2022 — The Flight Test Museum Foundation is a partner of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots and will be attending the 66th Annual Symposium and Banquet at the Grand Californian Hotel in Anaheim, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.SETP.org/
- Oct. 15-16, 2022 — Edwards AFB Air Show! This is the first air show since 2009. The 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards AFB makes a historic return, marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force and the 75th anniversary of the breaking the sound barrier by Capt. Chuck Yeager. The Flight Test Museum Foundation will be hosting a booth in the STEM Hangar along with local aerospace companies and industry partners. Headlining this year’s show will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. For more information, visit https://FlightTestMuseum.org/Contact/
- Nov. 12, 2022 — The Flight Test Museum Foundation will host its annual Gala — The Gathering of Eagles — celebrating 75th Years of Breaking the Barriers over the Antelope Valley and marking its own 40th year of sharing the amazing story of America’s heart of aerospace research at Mojave Air and Space Port, Edwards AFB, NASA Armstrong Research Center, and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, as well as current aerospace industries including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. For more information, visit https://FlightTestMuseum.org/Gathering-of-Eagles/