Boeing wins key missile defense contract

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has awarded Boeing the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System Integration, Test and Readiness contract.

Boeing has supported the GMD system since its inception in 1998, through development, sustainment and test operations. The system has now been on alert for nearly 18 years, and remains the nation’s only protection against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.

“Boeing’s proposal offered decades of experience in weapon systems integration, anchored by the unique expertise of our people,” said Cindy Gruensfelder, vice president and general manager of Boeing Missile and Weapon Systems and Huntsville site senior executive. “We’re proud to continue to support the mission-readiness of this critical missile defense capability for the nation.”

With an established workforce, infrastructure and supply chain, Boeing is well positioned to begin execution on the SITR contract. Work on SITR will largely take place at the Boeing Huntsville site, which is celebrating 60 years in Alabama this year.