U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $160,171,318 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract for Dual Band Radar (DBR) design agent and technical engineering efforts. Engineering efforts and supplies are required to support the DBR systems installed aboard CVN-78 and DDG-1000 class ships. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $440,640,174. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (40 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (20 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Norfolk, Va., (10 percent); Andover, Mass., (5 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (5 percent); and Chesapeake, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2027. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,897,084 (96 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $175,000 (2 percent); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $135,397 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $135,397 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5501).

DRS Systems Inc., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $69,235,545 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523622D1010) with provisions for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost orders. The contract will provide for the delivery of the Next Generation Integrated Voice Communication System (NG-IVCS) on board DDG-51 and CG-47 class ships, as well as other platforms. This contract will also provide for the delivery of a design information package, as well as incidental services for the NG-IVCS. The contract includes a five-year base ordering period with a potential value of $69,235,545 and a five-year option-ordering period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative potential value of this contract to $171,167,769. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $164,893 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (50 percent); Norfolk, Va., (35 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (15 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2027. If the option is exercised, work could continue until September 2032. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command – Electronic Commerce Central and System for Award Management websites, with two offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.

Lyon Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N42158-22-D-S003); Colonna’s Ship Yard Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N42158-22-D-S004); Fairlead Boatworks Inc.,* Newport News, Va., (N42158-22-D-S005); and QED Systems Inc., Va., Beach, Va., (N42158-22-D-S006), are awarded a combined $43,600,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide maintenance services to fender and camel systems as well as service craft under the custodianship of Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at the time of award. The contracts have a base one-year ordering period with four optional one-year ordering periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $43,600,000 over a five-year period to the four vendors combined. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,000 ($1,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with seven offers received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity.

M.A. Mortenson Co., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $24,257,556 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N69450-18-C-0905). This modification provides for the unforeseen steel repairs to Explosive Handling Wharf #1 at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $128,817,353. Work will be performed in St. Marys, Ga.,, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,257,556 will be obligated at time of award. Previous year funds were received in support of this in-scope modification executed due to unforeseen conditions in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.236-2 on a sole source basis, with one offer received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc., Blue Bell, Penn., is awarded a $19,152,850 firm fixed-price task order (N3943022F4417) for inspection, maintenance, and repair of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) fuel storage tanks at the Defense Fuel Support Point, Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Japan. The work to be performed provides for inspection and repair of POL Fuel Storage Tanks 101, 106, and 107. Work will be performed in Yokosuka, Japan, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. The maximum dollar value of this contract $19,152,850. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Defense Logistics Agency) funds in the amount of $19,152,850 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the global POL indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2228).

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $15,303,566 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2543) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides for depot-level repair capability for the government of Kuwait’s inventory of AN/APG-79 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar weapon replaceable assemblies. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (65 percent); and Forest, Miss., (35 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $15,303,566 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

CAPE Environmental Management Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded an $8,141,758 cost-plus-award-fee task order (N6247322F5083) for environmental remediation services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. The work to be performed provides for critical removal actions operations, monitoring and maintenance, and program support. Work will be performed in Coronado, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. The maximum dollar value is $8,141,758. Fiscal 2022 environmental restoration (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,141,758 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 16.5. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-1807).

Eaton Aerospace LLC, Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $7,577,627 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for the repair of nine items for the valve system used on the V-22 aircraft. This contract includes a three-year base with no options. All work will be performed in Los Angeles, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by September 2025. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Individual delivery orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year working capital (Navy) funds at the time of their issuance, and funds will not expire at the end of the contract-ordering period. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-SL01).

U.S. Air Force

CAE USA Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $99,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development. This program provides operationally relevant, unobtrusive, integrated metrics, software, hardware, and devices to assess proficiency and readiness in real-time. It will enable just-in-time training of new and deficient skills for both human and artificial intelligence agents in operational settings. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $673,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-D-6400).

Defense Logistics Agency

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., has been awarded a maximum $45,100,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a fuel inventory management IT infrastructure. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a three-year base contract with seven one-year option periods. Locations of performance are throughout the U.S., with a Sept. 30, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio (SP4702-22-D-0004).



Capps Shoe Co.,* Lynchburg, Va., has been awarded a maximum $12,416,700 modification (P00010) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1202) with four one-year option periods for men’s and women’s leather Oxford dress shoes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Sept. 26, 2023. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration, Greenlawn, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $7,978,864 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-22-F-DD00) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-22-G-001R) for E-2 rotodome elect phase shifter spare parts that support the Identify Friend or Foe system. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year nine-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is June 2, 2028. Using customers are Japanese military. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 foreign military sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

Bernard Cap LLC, Hialeah, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $7,812,107 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1499) with four one-year option periods for women’s khaki service blouses. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Sept. 22, 2023. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Army

Direct Steel LLC,* Crystal Lake, Ill., was awarded a $22,361,882 firm-fixed-price contract for a small vehicle maintenance facility, organization vehicle parking, organization storage facility, petroleum oil lubricants and hazardous waste storage facilities, a vehicle wash facility, site development, utilities and connections, roadwork, drainage and landscaping. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $22,361,882 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0029).

Georgia Tech Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $15,847,862 cost-no-fee contract for the Agile program production. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $15,847,862 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-22-C-0083).

CACI-ISS Inc.,* Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $14,288,109 modification (P00120) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for a three-month extension of Integrated Personnel and Pay System ñ Army (IPPS-A) Increment II Program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army; and other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $3,365,243 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Oswego, N.Y., was awarded a $13,021,827 modification (P00007) to contract W58RGZ-20-F-0414 for software upgrades, support and nonrecurring engineering redesign for the Apache modernized radar frequency interferometer sensors system. Work will be performed in Oswego, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010 aircraft procurement, Army, funds in the amount of $13,021,827 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Southwest Shipyard LP,* Channelview, Texas, was awarded an $11,446,319 firm-fixed-price contract to construct and test a new deck barge. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Plant Replacement and Improvement Program funds in the amount of $11,446,319 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0043).

NIC4 Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded an $11,390,647 modification (P00006) to contract W91CRB-19-D-5001 to increase the ceiling of the contract to add additional service, hardware, and new items. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Vysnova Partners Inc., Landover, Md., was awarded a $9,870,130 firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal support services for project management and scientific support services for surveillance and collection support service in support of entomological projects in Southeast Asia. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2027. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-22-D-0008).

Defense Health Agency

American Systems, Chantilly, Va., was awarded a third option period with a value of $11,154,552 to provide bridge enterprise operational management services (HT0038-20-C-0006). The period of performance will be Sept. 27, 2022, to March 26, 2023. The estimated completion date is March 26, 2023. Place of performance will be Chantilly, Va. This award will be funded by fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Defense Healthcare Management Systems Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business