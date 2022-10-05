BAE opens $150 million facility opens in Austin, Texas

BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas, the latest step in a series of the company’s strategic facility investments across the country — including in Manchester, N.H., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Huntsville, Ala.

The 390,000-square-foot facility is located in Parmer Austin Business Park. Half of the facility will be dedicated to manufacturing. The new campus also includes engineering design, laboratory, and office space. At the new site, the company has expanded its state-of-the-art manufacturing capability with a streamlined design that is easily reconfigurable to match evolving technologies. Expansion space exists within the manufacturing facility ready to take on future growth.

The facility is located near Capital Factory, a hub for entrepreneurs in Texas. BAE Systems is a member of Capital Factory’s Innovation Council and collaborates with startups and small businesses to accelerate the development of new defense technology.

“We are growing our business, our talent, and our brand in Central Texas,” said Dave Harrold, vice president and general manager of Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack Solutions at BAE Systems Electronic Systems. “Our goal is to double our workforce in Austin over the next several years.”

BAE Systems’ Austin employees innovate for a wide range of programs in the areas of autonomy, cyber, and sensor development. Work at the site will also focus on new and existing programs including the design, development, and manufacturing of radio frequency and electro-optical/infrared countermeasure systems as well as aircraft electrification technology.

“BAE Systems and its legacy companies have been in the Austin area for more than 65 years,” said Scott Hatch, director of the Austin Business Center. “Our company has been a global leader in technology for generations. Now we’re excited to have innovative Texas talent continue to take us to the next level.”

The new Austin site is part of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector, a global leader in researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining cutting-edge commercial, defense, and space electronics.