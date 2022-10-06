U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Va., (N0001922D0017 P00001); Undersea Sensor Systems Inc., Columbia City, Ind., (N0001922D0018 P00001); and Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC. De Leon Springs, Fla., (N0001922D0019 P00001) are awarded an estimated aggregate ceiling of $5,100,000,000 for firm-fixed-price modifications to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These modifications exercise options for the production and delivery of the following sonobuoy capability categories: bathythermograph, passive, active/passive combo, multistatic source, multistatic receiver, and special mission in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as, to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of Major Combat Operations based on Naval Munitions Requirements Process. The companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Lockheed Martin Corp. will perform work in Manassas, Va.; Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. will perform work in Columbia City, Ind., while Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC will perform work in De Leon Springs, Fla., and is expected to be completed in September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $532,921,125 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $813,720,300. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (99 percent) and Newport News, Va., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) $96,759,178 (89 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $8,449,061 (7 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $2,001,990 (2 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $1,223,913 (1 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $720,000 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $70,000 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which, $96,759,178 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is awarded a $36,542,735 cost reimbursement, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action for site activation, test and evaluation, and sustainment in support of the Underwater Launch Test Capability Program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $99,826,802. Work will be performed in Crane, Ind., (90 percent); Ridgecrest, Calif., (5 percent); Morristown, N.J., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contract activity (N0016423CJR84).

Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $22,016,373 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost reimbursement contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N55236-20-C-0003) to exercise options to provide a full range of technical and repair support services for the Southwest Regional Maintenance Centerís Product Family divisions. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,110,507 was obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Ocean Ships, Inc. of Houston, Texas, (N3220517C3100) is awarded an $8,172,595 modification under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the six-month option period for the operation and maintenance of six Oceanographic Survey ships (T-AGS) and Navigation Test Support ship USNS Waters (T-AGS 45). The previously awarded contract includes a 12-month firm period of performance, four 12-month option periods, and one six-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the total value of this contract to $244,785,148. Work commenced at sea June 1, 2018 and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,172,595 will be obligated for this fiscal year, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and five offers were received. The U.S. Navyís Military Sealift Command, headquartered in Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220519C3512).

Defense Health Agency

Deloitte Consulting LLP (Deloitte-IBA Team), Falls Church, Va., was awarded a one-year contract (HT001122F4011) as part of a Blanket Purchase Master Agreement which represents one (1) of two (2) BPAs awarded under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) represented by both, Deloitte and Irving Burton Associates (IBA), working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) Program Management Support. These BPAs perform a variety of functions, such as, but not limited to: configuration management, requirements management, assistance with acquisition planning processes and services, financial service support, deployment activities and other business, technical and administration activities, all of which support SDD product-lines. The BPA Master Dollar Limit is: $134,150,836 with a BPA call limit of $40,000,000. Both agreements, and the subsequent calls for each, represent the single award to the CTA. Option period three will be funded with fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $31,663,981. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

Irving Burton Associates, Inc., Falls Church, Va. was awarded a one-year contract (HT001122F4012) as part of a Blanket Purchase Master Agreement which represents one (1) of two (2) BPAs awarded under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) represented by both Irving Burton Associates, Inc. (IBA) and Deloitte Consulting LLP (Deloitte-IBA Team) working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) Program Management Support. This entails performing a variety of functions, such as, but not limited to: configuration management, requirements management, assist with acquisition planning processes and services, financial services, deployment activities and other business, technical and administration activities, all supporting SDD product-lines. The BPA Master Dollar Limit is: $101,234,731 with a BPA call limit of $40,000,000. Both agreements, and the subsequent calls for each, represent the single award to the CTA. Option period three will be funded with fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $26,627,089. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

Kako’o Services LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity single award contract (HT9410-22-D-5018) with a maximum value of $25,000,000. This contract provides for dental services outside the continental United States in support of military treatment facilities. This effort has a 60-month ordering period from Sept. 29, 2022 through Sept. 28, 2027. Work location is task order dependent but will primarily occur in Okinawa, Japan. Task orders will be funded by operation and maintenance funds. This contract was awarded as an 8(a) sole source contract under the small business 8(a) program. The contracting activity is the Defense Health Agency, Western Markets Contracting Division, San Diego, Calif.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Lightforce USA, Inc., Orofino, Idaho, was awarded a Indefinite Delivery/ Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) order (H-9240322-D-0009) with a value of $17,674,500 for Squad-Variable Powered Scopes (S-VPS) and Precision-Variable Power Scopes (P-VPS); both standard and long range. Along with these scopes, USSOCOM will have the ability to procure parts. This contract will fulfill the full operational capability (FOC) requirements for all U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) components. Fiscal year 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,085,462.00 were obligated at time of the award. The contract was awarded in accordance with 10 USC 2304 (c)(1) as implemented by FAR 6.302-1 Only one responsible source.

U.S. Air Force

Thomas Instrument, Inc., Brookshire, Texas, has been awarded a $13,590,419 requirements-type contract for depot-level overhaul services of the C-5 dual-powered winch, National Stock Number 1680-01-593-5680/Part Number 200413780-20. Work will be performed at Brookshire, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2027. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds are being used. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8538-22-D-0009).



Actualized Business Solutions, Inc., California, Md., has been awarded an $18,200,500, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support curriculum development and execution for the United States Air Force Test Pilot School. Work will be performed in California, Md., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $1,841,595 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA930422D5004).

The MITRE Corp., Bedford, Mass., has been awarded a $486,106,810 cost-reimbursement-option contract for support to the Air Force from MITRE as the administrator of the National Security Engineering Center Federally-Funded Research and Development Center. Work will be performed in Bedford, Mass., McLean, Va., and various locations throughout the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2023. This award was a sole source acquisition. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $20,272,479 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8702-19-C-0001).

Crew Training International, Inc., Memphis, Tenn., has been awarded a $49,550,268 firm-fixed-price modification (P00040) to previously awarded (FA4890-19-C-0003) for the MQ9 Aircrew Training and Courseware Development Contract. The contract modification is for the exercise of Option Year Four. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $241,451,248. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at time of award. Contract modification (P00042) will add the first incremental funding for Fiscal 2023. Work will be performed at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., March Air Reserve Base, Calif., and Hancock Air National Guard Base, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023 for this option. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International, LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $68,398,134 contract modification (P00067) to previously awarded (FA4890-17-C-0005) for Air Forces Central War Reserve Materiel (WRM) support. The contract modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Six. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $476,162,882. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds are being obligated at time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Chenega Systems, LLC, Lorton, Va., has been awarded a $10,141,461 firm-fixed-price definitive-type contract for the purchase of management support services for the Synergy Innovation Project. This contract provides for continued technology support services necessary to provide the 402rd Software Engineering Group with a continued turnkey software environment services solution. This contract provides for all equipment, materials, and supplies necessary to continue to operate and manage a software environment for 175 people (estimated ~43,000 square feet space). Work will be performed at Warner Robins, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 16, 2027. This award was a direct 8(a) acquisition and one offer was received. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA857123C0001).

Sterling Computer Corp., North Sioux City, S.D., has been awarded a $16,753,698 firm-fixed-price delivery order (FA8730-22-F-0085) for a High Performance Computing Hardware and Software Technical Refresh. This contract provides for an update to the hardware and software in support of the Virtual Imagery Processing-Capability for both the Relay Ground Station and Distributed Common Ground System. Work will be performed in North Sioux City, S.D., and is expected to be completed by April 1, 2023. This award was a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $16,753,698 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-22-F-0085).

L3Harris Technologies, Williston, Vt., has been awarded a $60,742,580 firm-fixed-price contract for purchase of Bomb Rack Unit 57B Replacement Parts. This contract provides for procurement on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of the F-16 weapon system. Work will be performed at Clifton, N.J., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 4, 2027. This award is a sole source acquisition that involves Foreign Military Sales. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8520-22-D-0004).

