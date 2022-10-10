Headlines — October 10

News

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Oct. 10, the latest of a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after it warned the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions.

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

The U.S. Navy held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom on Oct. 7 in the Persian Gulf, testing the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East.

Kremlin, shifting blame for war failures, axes military commanders

Since the invasion began in February, Russian commanders have been dismissed, demoted and sidelined over military failures, and others have been killed in battle.

Business

DOD inks waiver for deliveries of F-35s, halted over Chinese material

The Pentagon has approved a waiver that would allow Lockheed Martin to resume F-35 deliveries that were halted over the discovery of an alloy made using unapproved materials from China.

Deadline looms in competition to build Army’s Bradley replacement

The deadline is approaching to submit bids to build the U.S. Army’s Bradley infantry fighting vehicle replacement.

Rafael anticipates Iron Beam laser system could deploy in two years

An Israeli defense company expects its new laser weapon will be operational in two to three years and incorporated into the Iron Dome air defense system.

BAE, US in talks to restart M777 Howitzer production after Ukraine success

The potential resurrection of the big gun shows how the war in Ukraine could reshape the global arms industry.

Lockheed, Thales move to bolster Aussie’s $1B AUD sovereign missile push

“Lockheed Martin will deliver and transfer to Australia the same level of technology and development and advanced programs and systems that we have in our factories in United States,” Pat Sunderlin, VP of operations for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said.

Companies behind robot dogs asks countries not to arm the robot dogs, please

Six firms pledged to find ways to mitigate the risk of weaponized robots, but didn’t rule out their use for reconnaissance.

Meet Anduril’s new loitering munitions, the firm’s first (but not last) weapons program

“This will be a large and growing family of systems that we intend to add to in the years to come,” Anduril chief strategy officer Chris Brose told Breaking Defense in an exclusive interview.



Here’s your first clear look at the next-generation ‘AbramsX’ main battle tank

After months of veiled teases, General Dynamics Land Systems has finally revealed its first clear look at its next-generation main battle tank concept.

Italy eyes US-style Compass Call electronic-attack jets

As it expands its fleet of sensor-loaded Gulfstream jets, the Italian Air Force has set its sights on acquiring the Compass Call electronic-attack variant now being test-flown for the United States, the service’s chief has said.

Italy Air Force chief wants in on US next-gen helicopter tech — pronto

Italy needs to partner with the United States on the development of coaxial rotor helicopters — and fast — to get the same benefits it earned as an early partner on the F-35 program, according to Italy’s Air Force chief.

Defense

US Army on track to field 24 systems in FY23 in bid for a modern force

The U.S. Army is set to deliver hypersonic weapons, missiles capable of reaching 500 kilometers and a cannon that will reach double its current range as part of a group of two dozen systems it plans to field during the next year.

Task force seeks lighter Javelin missiles, robot dogs for infantry

A task force focused on soldier lethality is adding new initiatives to its portfolio, including a lighter Javelin missile, identifying how artificial intelligence can help squads, and looking into robot dogs as infantry battle buddies.

Competition heats up for Army’s future tactical UAS

The U.S. Army is poised to launch a competitive prototyping effort for a tactical drone after selecting AeroVironment’s Jump 20 earlier this year as an interim option.

Supply chain woes delay KC-46 refueling vision system upgrade to 2025

The release of a redesigned refueling vision system for Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus will be delayed 19 months amid supply chain issues, the U.S. Air Force said.

What the new “bat drone” means for the Air Force’s autonomous fighter plans

The newly acquired MQ-28 is meant to be flown in coordination with human pilots.

Veterans

Veterans’ unemployment under 3 percent for seventh month in a row

The veterans’ unemployment rate stayed below 3 percent for the seventh consecutive month in September, continuing the best stretch for veterans job prospects in America in more than 20 years.