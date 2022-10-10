STEM flyover coming to Greater AV as part of Edwards air show Larry Grooms special to Aerotech News

As part of the Edwards Air Force Base Air Show and STEM Expo, aircraft from the base will be flying over more than 50 schools, from Palmdale to Tehachapi, from Hesperia to Boron, and from Victorville to Quartz Hill on Oct. 12.

Tentatively scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until noon, students will experience an interactive activity with custom video from the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards.

“We are excited to have you with us as we take a look at the world of Flight Test,” said a statement on the air show website. “As you watch the parade of aircraft flying over your school, please take a moment to reflect on the lessons provided in the videos below to help understand what it takes to accomplish our mission of Flight Testing the next generation of high-performance aircraft. We have also partnered with NASA to provide students and educators with the Quesst Supersonic STEM Toolkit to provide a hands-on learning experience.”

Aircraft are expected to include the F-22, F-35, F-16, T-38 and a C-17.

Videos:

Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System

Collision Avoidance Flight Test Engineering — Middle School

Collision Avoidance Flight Test Engineering — Elementary School