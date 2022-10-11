fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Allies conduct Naval Defense Exercises Following North Korea Missile Launches

by David Vergun DOD News
Navy photograph by Seaman Natasha Chevalier
221005-N-JO823-2110 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) Ensign Terrance Wever, from Summerville, South Carolina, signals to an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

In recent weeks, North Korea has conducted numerous ballistic missile tests, including firing a ballistic missile over Japan.
“The United States strongly condemns this irresponsible act, which violates numerous U.N. Security Council mandates,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, at a press briefing Oct. 6, 2022.

Navy photograph by PO2 Justin Stack
SEA OF JAPAN (Oct 6, 2022) Ships from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 6. The ships included Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) (not pictured), part of the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Chokai (DDG 176) and JS Ashigara (DDG 178) (not pictured), and Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG 991) and demonstrated the strength of the trilateral relationship and the interoperability of U.S., Japanese and ROK collective forces. Chancellorsville provided air defense to the units as they conducted the ballistic missile exercise, which includes, detecting, tracking, and intercepting simulated targets, as well as coordination, communication, and information-sharing between the three countries.SEA OF JAPAN (Oct 6, 2022) Ships from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 6. The ships included Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) (not pictured), part of the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Chokai (DDG 176) and JS Ashigara (DDG 178) (not pictured), and Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG 991) and demonstrated the strength of the trilateral relationship and the interoperability of U.S., Japanese and ROK collective forces. Chancellorsville provided air defense to the units as they conducted the ballistic missile exercise, which includes, detecting, tracking, and intercepting simulated targets, as well as coordination, communication, and information-sharing between the three countries.

The U.S. urges North Korea to cease this type of provocative action, he said. Such actions escalate military tensions, destabilize the region and harm efforts at peace and security.
In response to this provocation, the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, joined by two Japanese navy destroyers and one South Korean destroyer, arrived yesterday in the Sea of Japan to conduct trilateral ballistic missile defense exercises, Ryder said.

Navy photograph by PO2 Justin Stack
SEA OF JAPAN (Oct 6, 2022) Ships from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 6. The ships included Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) (not pictured), part of the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Chokai (DDG 176) and JS Ashigara (DDG 178) (not pictured), and Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG 991) and demonstrated the strength of the trilateral relationship and the interoperability of U.S., Japanese and ROK collective forces. Chancellorsville provided air defense to the units as they conducted the ballistic missile exercise, which includes, detecting, tracking, and intercepting simulated targets, as well as coordination, communication, and information-sharing between the three countries.

“These exercises send a clear message of allied unity between our nations and enhance the interoperability of our collective forces,” he said.
“The exercises also demonstrate the deep strength of our trilateral relationship with Japan and the Republic of Korea, which is resolute against those who challenge regional stability,” he said.
“Moving forward, we will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners and stand ready to respond appropriately to any potential future provocative acts by North Korea. As always, we remain committed to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific and peace and stability throughout the region,” Ryder added.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Army photograph by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III
3rd Infantry Division presents Silver...
 By Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III | Fort Carson, Colo.
Resilient Green Beret vet jumps,...
 By Dennis Anderson | special to Aerotech News
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance...
 By Wire reports
GA-ASI announces Gray Eagle 25M,...
 By Wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit